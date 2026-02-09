The Worst Krusteaz Muffin Mix Will Disappoint Cheesecake Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Krusteaz is a popular muffin mix brand that has fared favorably against other muffin mix brands in a recent ranking of blueberry muffins. While the brand seems to have mastered both conventional and gluten-free blueberry muffins, not every flavor in the Krusteaz repertoire is a winner. We tasted and ranked 8 Krusteaz muffin mixes based on flavor, texture, and ease of preparation. Unfortunately, the cheesecake muffin was a major disappointment.

Most cheesecake muffin recipes, like these raspberry cheesecake muffins, combine cheesecake with a second flavor, from fruit to chocolate to pumpkin spice. But these muffins were just plain, non-descript cheesecake in a vanilla batter. They also required quite a bit of effort in terms of preparation. These muffins come with a batter that you mix as well as a cheesecake filling, which you're instructed to layer between portions of the wet muffin batter for a cheesecake center. However, we found that it was too easy to overestimate the volume of batter we made, which resulted in us doling out too much batter to top all 12 cheesecake muffins. Barring the difficulty of use, the star flavor of the muffins was a major fail. The cheesecake filling smelled more like blue cheese and tasted just as funky and gamey when we bit into it. The bouncy, moist crumb of the muffin had a subtle vanilla and cinnamon flavor, which was pleasant enough. But, at this juncture, it's too little too late, especially after being eclipsed by a sour, cheesy surprise.