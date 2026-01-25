8 Krusteaz Muffin Mixes, Ranked

Store-bought muffin mixes were a big part of my introduction into solo baking as a child. They were something easy that took very few ingredients. The instructions were generally simple. And the serving size was not too big. Plus, I learned how to use the oven on my own, create portions, and watch my bake times. So, they were wonderful to explore with all the different flavors.

I rarely ever make muffins anymore, as they are easy to purchase, but recently the Krusteaz brand of mixes caught my eye. My family had always leaned on Krusteaz pancake and waffle baking mixes for those respective delights, so I felt that the muffin mixes would generate a similarly positive product. And there were so many different kinds to pick from that I was very excited to try them all. So, I purchased every one that my grocery store had to offer.

While the muffin mixes I had used as a child sufficed, I expected more from these mixes. I wanted bigger, plump muffins that were full of flavor. I wanted them to have a more homemade look and taste than the simple mixes of the past. But I also wanted them to be easy to prepare. And after trying my hand at these mixes, this is how they ranked.