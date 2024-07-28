The Store-Bought Muffin Mix That's All Disaster And No Deliciousness

From Jiffy to Duncan Hines, store-bought muffin mix varieties decorate grocery shelves and which brand makes it from the aisle to your pantry can be a random pick based on which one stands out. We took the guesswork out of this process and baked 11 boxed muffin mixes to rank them based on their texture, blueberry dispersal, and final color. The results: Lakanto sugar-free blueberry muffin mix placed last, and not just for its unpleasant taste.

Lakanto's muffin mix is a gluten-free treat sweetened with an erythritol and monk fruit blend. In spite of its diet-friendly approach, the first red flag was that the muffins came out of the oven under-done despite baking them for the recommended time and temperature — a common issue for buyers of this store-bought muffin mix. The muffins come out doughy and dense like a clay mix, which is far from the fluffy texture the packet promises, and even extending their baking time doesn't see them rise or improve their texture, nor does it brown the muffins.

These muffins also had an odd artificial aftertaste. Other consumers report the same and admit that these muffins could be improved by more sweetener or vanilla to give them some smidgen of flavor. Additionally, their gritty texture gives away the almond flour in the mix, which takes over the entire flavor profile so it tastes nothing like blueberries but more like nutty muffins — a disappointmet for a blueberry muffin mix.