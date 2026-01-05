The Creamy Addition That'll Make Store-Bought Muffin Mix Taste Bakery-Worthy

Store-bought muffin mix encompasses a broad range of brands, not to mention flavors. And, like boxed cake mixes, all you need is some water or milk and the oven to transform the dry mixture into fluffy muffins. But many household staples can give store-bought muffin mix a homemade touch. Cream cheese is one such staple that'll take store-bought muffins from homemade to bakery-worthy.

Perhaps the most versatile type of cheese on earth, cream cheese has countless uses in both savory dishes, like pasta sauces, to the star of any cheesecake recipe. You're likely to have cream cheese sitting in the fridge for your morning bagels, so there's no extra expense or effort involved in a bakery-worthy muffin upgrade. Cream cheese brings a rich and tangy flavor to complement a sweet muffin. It also pairs well with all manner of flavors, from chocolate chips to bananas and blueberries.

As a wet ingredient with a substantial fat content, cream cheese also imparts moisture and tenderness to the muffin crumb. Since baked goods drying out is a common mishap for home cooks, a swirl or dab of cream cheese is a tasty preventative measure. Not only will the liquid and fat content make for a velvety and tender crumb, but depending on how you add cream cheese to your muffins, the cream cheese itself can create gooey pockets to savor with each bite.