The Fresh Topping That Adds Crunch And Lightens Up Your Casseroles

Crushed potato chips, toasty breadcrumbs, or crunchy crackers might be some of the most classic ways to top a casserole, but they aren't the only ingredients that can be used. There are all sorts of tasty additions that can provide the perfect finishing touch to your baked creations, from fried onions to chopped nuts or even flaky biscuits. But, there is one underrated topping that deserves a mention, and that's lettuce.

Although it might sound unusual, lettuce is a fresh addition that will brighten up any number of casseroles, bakes, or hot dishes. Along with providing extra nutrients and fiber, crisp and crunchy lettuce varieties can also add another textural element to contrast typically smooth and creamy fillings. What's more, lettuce also amps up flavor by offering a fresh and vegetal brightness that cuts through the rich and savory qualities of a casserole. If that weren't enough, leafy greens can even add an unexpected aesthetic value.

Rather than layer spears of romaine or large leaves of Bibb onto your casserole, it's best to give heads of lettuce a chop, shred, or slice. But, before you start sprinkling the leafy strands over a hot dish, remember that fresh lettuce can be quite delicate. This is why we suggest letting warm casseroles cool prior to garnishing with lettuce, and then serve straight away. Otherwise, lean into the idea of wilted greens and top recipes with sauteed spinach or chard. Of course, cold and crisp lettuce (dressed or plain) can make the perfect companion when added over the top of yesterday's leftovers, too.