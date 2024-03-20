Elevate Your Next Casserole With A Flaky Biscuit Topping

While buttery biscuits and warm casseroles independently provide easy tastes of comfort, the combination of the two leaves no stone unturned when it comes to crave-inducing flavor. Mushy casseroles can often neglect the more satisfying elements of texture, but by placing pieces of canned biscuit dough on the top of your favorite casserole recipes, you'll have an added flaky crunch that will offer just the right amount of bite to your baked dish. Instead of simply scooping into a dish of cheesy, creamy noodles and baked vegetables, the top of your assembly of ingredients will be suitably crowned with your favorite buttery biscuit to keep baked dishes interesting.

Think of our from-scratch chicken and biscuits recipe, yet instead of having to roll out biscuit dough and cut sheets into pieces, you can quickly rip open a pre-made package and get to work. Topping casseroles is also a clever way to use those canned biscuits you picked up from the store and have yet to crack open.