Fry Up Canned Biscuits In A Skillet For A New Twist On The Breakfast Classic
It's true that, sometimes, you gotta risk it to get the biscuit. But what if you aren't feeling particularly risky and still want to keep it fresh on the breakfast table? Instead of following the oven-bake instructions on the packaging, try frying your canned biscuits in butter. It's a Southern home cook favorite, crispy and crunchy on the outside yet plush on the inside. It keeps the texture and flavor of your go-to biscuits interesting, and you can keep a can of biscuit dough on hand in your refrigerator for an easy, crave-able breakfast that's ready in under 15 minutes.
To fry your canned biscuit dough, separate the biscuits into individual pieces. Then, melt some butter on a griddle, in a frying pan, or a cast iron skillet, and place the biscuits in the hot butter to fry. Flip 'em once they show a golden brown hue, fry them on the other side, then transfer them to a paper towel to absorb the excess oil. That's it. You could also fry in vegetable oil, shortening, or bacon grease instead of butter, depending on your preference.
For best results, opt for canned biscuit dough bearing descriptors like "homestyle" or "Southern." The "flaky" biscuits lose some of their structural integrity during the fry. Got leftovers? Your fried biscuits will hold up in a resealable gallon bag in the fridge for up to three days. Pro tip: They reheat well wrapped in a damp paper towel in the microwave.
These golden biscuits are the golden ticket to pleasing a crowd in a flash
With these easy-fried beauties, the world is your biscuit (or something). Turn 'em into a large batch of sausage biscuits and gravy to feed a crowd. Or, create a doughy palette of Eggs Benedicts with artfully arranged poached eggs, gently folded Hollandaise sauce, Canadian bacon, and some fresh dill sprigs.
For an economical, low-prep dinner, ladle warm chicken pot pie filling over your fried biscuits for an open-faced reimagination of the comfort food classic. To cut down on prep even further, you could pre-batch and freeze your pot pie filling and whip it out on busy weeknights with nothing more than a can of biscuit dough.
Smear your fried biscuits with apple butter or your favorite preserves for a teatime snack or as part of a full English breakfast alongside bacon, eggs, sausage, baked beans, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Or, serve these fried biscuits with fried chicken, smeared with high-quality salted butter and honey. You could also turn these bad boys into the crusty outsides of a loaded bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich.
These fried biscuits are just as good in sweet applications as they are in savory. Turn those fried biscuits into a hearty dessert cobbler with apples, peaches, or blueberries. This is also a great way to use up any overripe in-season produce. Or, you could slice your fried biscuits in half and use them to make mini strawberry shortcakes.