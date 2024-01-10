Fry Up Canned Biscuits In A Skillet For A New Twist On The Breakfast Classic

It's true that, sometimes, you gotta risk it to get the biscuit. But what if you aren't feeling particularly risky and still want to keep it fresh on the breakfast table? Instead of following the oven-bake instructions on the packaging, try frying your canned biscuits in butter. It's a Southern home cook favorite, crispy and crunchy on the outside yet plush on the inside. It keeps the texture and flavor of your go-to biscuits interesting, and you can keep a can of biscuit dough on hand in your refrigerator for an easy, crave-able breakfast that's ready in under 15 minutes.

To fry your canned biscuit dough, separate the biscuits into individual pieces. Then, melt some butter on a griddle, in a frying pan, or a cast iron skillet, and place the biscuits in the hot butter to fry. Flip 'em once they show a golden brown hue, fry them on the other side, then transfer them to a paper towel to absorb the excess oil. That's it. You could also fry in vegetable oil, shortening, or bacon grease instead of butter, depending on your preference.

For best results, opt for canned biscuit dough bearing descriptors like "homestyle" or "Southern." The "flaky" biscuits lose some of their structural integrity during the fry. Got leftovers? Your fried biscuits will hold up in a resealable gallon bag in the fridge for up to three days. Pro tip: They reheat well wrapped in a damp paper towel in the microwave.