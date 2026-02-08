The Money-Saving Tip Whole Foods Shoppers Shouldn't Overlook
Regardless of your opinions on Whole Foods, you have to admit that it's got some of the very best food products around. From tasty prepared soups to crave-worthy 365 brand snacks, the grocery store chain has it all at top-notch quality. And while these high-quality food items certainly come at a high price, there's a money-saving tip you can use to get the most bang for your buck: If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can receive an extra 10% off almost all of Whole Foods' storewide sale products. What's not to love?
As you probably know, Whole Foods is owned by Amazon. If you've ever shopped there, you've likely seen small blue Amazon Prime logos hiding on price labels and within display cases. This isn't random. Along with offering an additional 10% off its storewide sale products (excluding gift cards and alcohol), Amazon Prime members are frequently rewarded with deals for a wide range of other food items. For instance, Whole Foods offers recurring weekly deals on certain days of the week for Prime members. On Tuesdays, you can get $2 off an in-house rotisserie chicken, while on Fridays, you can score 12 oysters for $12, which is a fan-favorite seafood item among Whole Foods shoppers.
How to redeem your Whole Foods discount
Before running to Whole Foods to get a bigger discount on already on-sale items, be sure to download the Amazon or Whole Foods Market app. After logging in with your Amazon Prime account, you'll see a button that says "In-Store Code." When you've finished shopping and are ready to check out, simply scan the code underneath the barcode reader at self-checkout, or show it to the cashier. From there, your Prime Deals will activate, and your total will look a little less daunting.
In addition to some great deals on food products, Amazon Prime members can also save money on grocery delivery and pickup, if you prefer avoiding those busy aisles (and we don't blame you — Whole Foods is definitely one of the best grocery store chains for pick-up orders). If you opt for grocery delivery, Prime members will pay a $9.95 service fee, while non-Prime members will pay a $13.95 service fee. While you'll only save $4, if you're getting groceries delivered weekly, that extra charge can really add up, making the membership absolutely worth it for regular Whole Foods shoppers. Just keep in mind that not all Whole Foods offer this, so be sure to check with an employee before attempting to make an order.