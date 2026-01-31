The Whole Foods Seafood Item To Pick Up On Your First Visit, According To Customers
If you're looking for a grocery store with high-quality seafood, look no further than Whole Foods; it might be on the pricier side, but it is the place to go. Not only does the chain offer responsibly and sustainably sourced seafood, but it will also debone and season your fish, which is a seafood freebie you should totally take advantage of. However, if you don't want to commit to a whole filet of salmon or trout on your first visit, take a walk to the shellfish counter for some fresh oysters. These are highly recommended by Whole Foods shoppers — and if you visit on a Friday, you'll even save some money.
Whole Foods has oysters available nationwide every day of the week. While varieties may differ based on location, some common types you might find are Skinny Dipper, Wellfleet, Rappahannock River, happy, and Standish Shore. You'll typically pay around $2 per oyster, but if you shop on Fridays, the chain offers a 12 for $12 deal, though this dollar-per-oyster deal applies even if you want more than 12. However, there's a catch to the deal: You need to have an Amazon Prime membership for it to be valid. Otherwise, you'll need to pay the base price for the oysters.
Whole Foods offers fresh, ready-to-eat oysters
Of all the different Whole Foods seafood offerings, oysters seem to have the best reputation among shoppers online, especially considering the 12 for $12 deal. One Redditor called it the "best deal in town," while another called it a bargain. In terms of the oysters themselves, one shopper said, "It always seems to be a different variety, but always great." Others especially liked that you could mix and match different varieties however you want. In general, Whole Foods customers are happy with the seafood's freshness, regardless of the day of the week.
Customers also loved that the Whole Foods shellfish staff will always shuck your oysters for free (and put them on ice) while you browse the aisles for ingredients to make a homemade shallot mignonette or look for other toppings for raw oysters. However, if you get oysters on Friday, be aware the seafood counter can get busy, especially if you're looking to get your oysters shucked. One Redditor said, "Just be patient with the seafood department team members if you want oysters. Friday is usually our most hellish shift." Additionally, if you do get your oysters shucked, be sure to eat them soon after purchasing to avoid food poisoning, as well as enjoy them at their freshest.