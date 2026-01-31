The Whole Foods Seafood Item To Pick Up On Your First Visit, According To Customers

If you're looking for a grocery store with high-quality seafood, look no further than Whole Foods; it might be on the pricier side, but it is the place to go. Not only does the chain offer responsibly and sustainably sourced seafood, but it will also debone and season your fish, which is a seafood freebie you should totally take advantage of. However, if you don't want to commit to a whole filet of salmon or trout on your first visit, take a walk to the shellfish counter for some fresh oysters. These are highly recommended by Whole Foods shoppers — and if you visit on a Friday, you'll even save some money.

Whole Foods has oysters available nationwide every day of the week. While varieties may differ based on location, some common types you might find are Skinny Dipper, Wellfleet, Rappahannock River, happy, and Standish Shore. You'll typically pay around $2 per oyster, but if you shop on Fridays, the chain offers a 12 for $12 deal, though this dollar-per-oyster deal applies even if you want more than 12. However, there's a catch to the deal: You need to have an Amazon Prime membership for it to be valid. Otherwise, you'll need to pay the base price for the oysters.