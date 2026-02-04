10 International Sauces Home Cooks Will See Everywhere In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Social media brings the world to our doorstep, beckoning us to try flavor combinations and ingredients in our sauces that we've never considered before. Of course, this means adventurous foodies don't necessarily need a passport to experience the flavors of the world, including the many international sauces likely to pop up everywhere in 2026.

Now, a large proportion of the sauces, and sauce ingredients, you can expect to trend in 2026 have origins in Japan. But you'll also find some coming from Mexico, South America, Italy, the Middle East, and Africa, as well. Additionally, many of these sauces date back centuries, standing the test of time while waiting for you to discover (or rediscover) them. However, other sauces you're likely to encounter this year are fusion sauces, taking ingredients from one culture and mixing them into something completely new.

While there was a time when soy sauce, salsa, and spaghetti sauce was as international as it got in U.S. fridges, our tastebuds have evolved over time. With that in mind, whether you encounter these 10 sauces or sauce components as store-bought sauces, on restaurant menus, or try your hand making them at home in 2026, we think you're going to enjoy them all.