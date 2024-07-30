Miso Pesto Is The Umami-Rich Sauce You Need In Your Life
Miso is the secret weapon you need in your fridge to elevate the umami factor of almost any dish. From the classic miso soup to miso baked salmon, salad dressings, and even sweet desserts, this delicious paste has a wide variety of excellent applications in your kitchen, and it can last for months when properly stored in the fridge. If miso is good enough to make gluten-free fudge brownies, it can certainly add a lot of texture and flavor to your next batch of pesto. Although the pairing might seem unexpected, it works beautifully, and the result can be used in anything where a bit of salty, herby flavor is needed.
Simply add a spoonful of miso next time you whip up a batch of bright and fresh pesto, or use it to enhance your favorite store-bought variety. Miso is a fermented bean paste that's widely used in Japanese and Asian cuisine, but its uses are not limited to these dishes. The three types of miso boast different levels of salt and flavor profiles, so first decide how salty, mild, or funky you want your pesto to be, then choose your miso accordingly. The most common style is white miso, which is milder and more versatile.
How to add miso to your pesto and when to use it
Pesto is super easy to make. Although the traditional Genoese sauce is made with fresh basil, you can also use other herbs, such as parsley, cilantro, tarragon, or even carrot tops (yes!). Another great pesto-making tip is to swap the expensive pine nuts with blanched almonds, roasted pecans, or cashews. Add the miso after you have ground the garlic and basil, and just before adding the nuts. Be sure to blend it well to avoid leaving chunks of salty paste and to create the right consistency.
You can even keep the pesto vegan by omitting the cheese, as the miso will give it that lovely creamy texture. Finally, step out of the box when using your miso pesto. Sure, it will be fantastic on pasta, but it also plays well with zucchini, green beans, and potatoes. Add a spoonful to your tomato sauce to liven up your recipes, or try your hand at new things like these pesto pork chops or a Genoese-style roasted chicken. The rich umami flavor from the miso will take these simple recipes to a whole new level.