Miso Pesto Is The Umami-Rich Sauce You Need In Your Life

Miso is the secret weapon you need in your fridge to elevate the umami factor of almost any dish. From the classic miso soup to miso baked salmon, salad dressings, and even sweet desserts, this delicious paste has a wide variety of excellent applications in your kitchen, and it can last for months when properly stored in the fridge. If miso is good enough to make gluten-free fudge brownies, it can certainly add a lot of texture and flavor to your next batch of pesto. Although the pairing might seem unexpected, it works beautifully, and the result can be used in anything where a bit of salty, herby flavor is needed.

Simply add a spoonful of miso next time you whip up a batch of bright and fresh pesto, or use it to enhance your favorite store-bought variety. Miso is a fermented bean paste that's widely used in Japanese and Asian cuisine, but its uses are not limited to these dishes. The three types of miso boast different levels of salt and flavor profiles, so first decide how salty, mild, or funky you want your pesto to be, then choose your miso accordingly. The most common style is white miso, which is milder and more versatile.