This Country Consumes The Most Beef Per Capita
In 2021, the United States produced the most beef out of any country in the world. We love our burgers, steaks, and barbecue so much that these foods are deeply embedded in American culture, and celebrated often at cookouts and Fourth of July hot dog eating contests. So it may surprise you that despite the average American consuming a lot of beef every year, the United States does not consume the most beef per capita in the world.
According to the World Population Review, in 2022, Argentina consumed 45.95 kilograms per capita, which equates to just over 100 pounds, the most in the world. The United States ranked second at just under 84 pounds per capita, followed by Israel and Brazil. Citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in contrast, ate the least beef, with the average person consuming just over half a pound per year.
Argentina's expansive grasslands are the ideal setting to raise cattle, and the gaucho, a South American version of a cowboy, is a richly celebrated figure in the country's history and culture. However in the last few years, Argentina has been struggling with economic many issues, especially inflation and low wages, leading the population to consume less beef than it has in the past.
The complications of a cattle-centered culture
Despite the economic struggles, the country still reigns supreme in beef culture, given its terrain and rich history revolving around cattle. Out of the Argentinian dishes you need to try, beef-centered meals rank amongst the most popular. Leave it to the beef-loving Argentinians to bless us with steak milanesa, where pounded beef is coated in breadcrumbs and fried to golden, crispy perfection. A traditional Argentinean asado is different from other grilling styles, where almost every part of the animal is grilled outdoors and the gathering can last hours, which feels appropriate for a culture so heavily centered around beef.
While many first think strictly of beef, red meat also includes venison, lamb, and boar. Despite past advertising campaigns, pork is considered red meat as well. While beef is a complete protein and contains both zinc and vitamin B12, it's important to not be overzealous in your beef consumption for your own health and the health of the of the planet, as raising cattle is a large contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Red meats are high in saturated fat, and, depending on the processing, can be full of sodium and preservatives. Studies have shown that eating too much red or processed meat has been linked to increased health risks, such as cancer and heart disease. If you're inspired by the beautiful, beef-centered culture of Argentina, these risks are something to keep in mind and we suggest eating beef, like all things, in moderation to maintain a healthy lifestyle.