This Country Consumes The Most Beef Per Capita

In 2021, the United States produced the most beef out of any country in the world. We love our burgers, steaks, and barbecue so much that these foods are deeply embedded in American culture, and celebrated often at cookouts and Fourth of July hot dog eating contests. So it may surprise you that despite the average American consuming a lot of beef every year, the United States does not consume the most beef per capita in the world.

Advertisement

According to the World Population Review, in 2022, Argentina consumed 45.95 kilograms per capita, which equates to just over 100 pounds, the most in the world. The United States ranked second at just under 84 pounds per capita, followed by Israel and Brazil. Citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in contrast, ate the least beef, with the average person consuming just over half a pound per year.

Argentina's expansive grasslands are the ideal setting to raise cattle, and the gaucho, a South American version of a cowboy, is a richly celebrated figure in the country's history and culture. However in the last few years, Argentina has been struggling with economic many issues, especially inflation and low wages, leading the population to consume less beef than it has in the past.

Advertisement