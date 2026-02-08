Waffle House Bacon Is Sourced From This Controversial Brand

"I choose Waffle House for its high-quality food sourcing," said no Waffle House patron, ever. When an Atlanta location failed its health inspection in 2017, comedian @KevOnStage posted a video response to the news. "Anybody who's been to a Waffle House already knows that they're failing that health inspection," shouts the poster. "I know it's dirty, and I'm still eating it cause it's $4.70. Give me my All-Star Special [...] I want somebody behind the grill with a felony." Indeed, this vignette artfully captures the greasy, unpretentious Waffle House dogma, which seems to remain fairly consistent from one chain location to the next. Here at Tasting Table, we get it. After all, it was good enough for Anthony Bourdain, an outspoken Waffle House fan. What we don't get, however, is a glaring, fairly deceptive hole in the House's "what-you-see-is-what-you-get" tenet.

The restaurant's official site has an entire page dedicated to verifying that its bacon comes from Smithfield Foods. Waffle House seems to proudly emphasize the brand's "American-ness" (which isn't exactly true) and repeatedly insists that Smithfield is "a great American success story" and "the name Smithfield equate[s] to quality." In reality, however, the meat producer has long been mired in numerous, varied controversies that tell a very different story.