The 130-Year-Old Alabama Roasters Where Waffle House Gets Its Coffee

When settling into a booth at Waffle House, savoring a cup of steaming-hot coffee, you're cradling a legacy dating back 130 years. The story of that brew began long before the first Waffle House opened in 1955, dropping batter-to-griddle in Avondale Estates, Georgia. Decades earlier, in 1896, a coffee entrepreneur named Henry T. Battertonin began selling coffee in Birmingham, Alabama, peddling it to customers from his horse-drawn carriage. While perfecting his techniques and gaining loyal clientele, he formed what would later be called the Royal Cup Coffee and Tea company, an enterprise now scattering those well-known beans across the coffee landscapes of America — including the kitchens of 2000-plus Waffle House restaurants.

Royal Cup formed a solid, enduring coffee-supplier partnership with the burgeoning Waffle House chain of restaurants in 1977 — and the rest is java-and-waffle history. The long-brewing love affair between customers, Waffle House, and Royal Cup has been going strong now for five decades and counting. But Waffle House is certainly not the only clientele of Royal Cup; after well more than a century, its beans now bubble and brew in countless restaurants, hotels, offices, and specialty markets from coast to coast and into Mexico and the Caribbean.

In late 2025, an investment by Dallas-based Braemont Capital signaled potential change in the air for Royal Cup, but with a stated commitment to keeping the legacy and culture of the company intact. It still sells coffee, tea, juices, and beverage supplies such as condiments, water-filtration systems, and more.