11 Old-School Diners Anthony Bourdain Loved That You Can Still Visit

Anthony Bourdain famously traveled to incredible, breathtaking places across the globe, sitting down to chat with an extraordinary number of people over a variety of dishes and delicacies. Some of Bourdain's favorite restaurants were in far-flung cities from Rome and Paris to Quebec, Tokyo, and Vietnam, but that's not to say that he didn't have some American favorites, too — especially when it came to the humble, old-school diner.

Diners have been firmly entrenched in America's culinary landscape for a long time. Tracing their roots back to the late 19th century, they were wildly popular by the 1920s. By then, they'd become well-known as a casual place where people could gather in an ultra-friendly atmosphere for reliably good, hearty, affordable food.

It's not surprising that Bourdain included some diners in his schedule when he visited cities across the U.S. Famous for his ability to connect with those he met on his travels, diners were sometimes featured as the perfect late-night, early-morning stops. The good news is that there are some that are still open, still favorites in the surrounding community, and still serving up great comfort foods and diner classics, just as they were doing when Bourdain stopped by all those years ago. Want to follow in his footsteps? Here's where to go.