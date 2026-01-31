11 Old-School Diners Anthony Bourdain Loved That You Can Still Visit
Anthony Bourdain famously traveled to incredible, breathtaking places across the globe, sitting down to chat with an extraordinary number of people over a variety of dishes and delicacies. Some of Bourdain's favorite restaurants were in far-flung cities from Rome and Paris to Quebec, Tokyo, and Vietnam, but that's not to say that he didn't have some American favorites, too — especially when it came to the humble, old-school diner.
Diners have been firmly entrenched in America's culinary landscape for a long time. Tracing their roots back to the late 19th century, they were wildly popular by the 1920s. By then, they'd become well-known as a casual place where people could gather in an ultra-friendly atmosphere for reliably good, hearty, affordable food.
It's not surprising that Bourdain included some diners in his schedule when he visited cities across the U.S. Famous for his ability to connect with those he met on his travels, diners were sometimes featured as the perfect late-night, early-morning stops. The good news is that there are some that are still open, still favorites in the surrounding community, and still serving up great comfort foods and diner classics, just as they were doing when Bourdain stopped by all those years ago. Want to follow in his footsteps? Here's where to go.
JT Country Kitchen (Joshua Tree, California)
JT Country Kitchen has been an oasis in the California desert since 1977, and Anthony Bourdain stopped there in 2011. He was touring the area alongside Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme for an episode of "No Reservations," and as they sat down to a breakfast of hash browns, toast, and perfectly runny eggs, they mused over the idea that so many people made their way out to the desert in an attempt to discover something meaningful, magical, and inexplicably grand.
Bourdain noted that while it was all diner staples in the morning, those stopping by in the afternoon would find a menu that included noodle dishes from Cambodia. The menu looks a little different today — the diner boasts an ever-changing lineup of breakfast and lunch specials — but it's just as popular as it was when Bourdain stopped. While that means you might have a bit of a wait, it's worth it for what's described as the best breakfast around.
Highlights include the steak and eggs, and if you'd like to eat like Bourdain, mop up the eggs with your toast. Cinnamon-swirl French toast, made-to-order burgers, biscuits and gravy, and breakfast burritos are all top-notch, but be prepared to spend a while here. And honestly, we all need a good reason to slow down once in a while, don't we?
(760) 366-8988
61768 29 Palms Hwy, Joshua Tree, CA 92252
The 5 Points Cafe & Diner (Seattle, Washington)
Fans of "The Layover" know how it works: Anthony Bourdain stops at a few places and name-drops other local hotspots as recommendations, and that's where The 5 Points Cafe & Diner got a shout-out. In this case, it was one particular thing he appreciated, and that's the early-morning breakfast happy hour. This place is a 24-hour restaurant that prides itself on being a unique cross between a diner and a dive bar, and yes, you'll need to be over 21 to get into the bar area or to eat there between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.
It's been a Seattle staple for a long time. It opened in 1929 and later became one of the city's first post-Prohibition bars, and has long been known as having something of a contentious relationship with officials, locals, and sometimes customers. It still has its fair share of fans, though, with some visitors to the city finding it so welcoming that they make it a regular stop throughout their trip. Those who return after years away find that little has changed, and that they're still recommending it.
Generous portions of delicious food with a rough-around-the-edges vibe make for repeat customers, with the cheese curds in particular earning serious kudos. The Philly cheesesteak is the real deal, and the Bloody Mary is a must.
(206) 448-9991
415 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121
Lucille's Luncheonette (Warren Grove, New Jersey)
Lucille's Luncheonette is a family-run diner that's been a Warren Grove mainstay since 1975, and Anthony Bourdain stopped there for a 2015 episode of "Parts Unknown." It's now on the state's Anthony Bourdain Food Trail, and it's still much-celebrated as the sort of place where customers become family. When Bourdain was there, he was lauded with tales of the infamous Jersey Devil as he ate at the counter, starting with a bowl of the diner's chili before moving on to one of Pennsylvania's most unique, must-try foods: Scrapple.
Lucille's prides itself on being a pillar of the community, known for its welcoming atmosphere, Jersey Devil statue, and donations to local charities. Although it's in the second generation of the family, the recipes are the same, and so is the feeling that everyone who walks through the door is family — and it has cemented this place as a local favorite.
As for what to get, the made-to-order omelets are always a win, along with biscuits and gravy. A variety of fresh-baked pies are always available and a major source of pride, with some customers claiming that they're the sort of pies that will change your opinion on what a pie should be. These are desserts that have some talking about them for days, and the coffee's outstanding, too.
(609) 698-4474
1496 Rt. 539, Warren Grove, NJ 08005
Tony & Ruth's Steaks (Camden, New Jersey)
Tony & Ruth's Steaks is another stop on New Jersey's Anthony Bourdain Food Trail, and he filmed there for an episode of "Parts Unknown." It was 2015 and the second time he'd done an on-screen deep-dive into the culinary landscape of his home state, a decade after he first featured it on "No Reservations."
On the menu was a breakfast of rice and beans with eggs, and it's the breakfasts here that get rave reviews from customers who say it's a consistently delicious, go-to spot. It's the kind of blink-and-you'll-miss-it hole-in-the-wall, but plenty say that yes, the food is legit. Think French toast and cheese fries for breakfast, delicious cheese steaks, and consistently great sandwiches. A core customer base has known about this place for decades, and swears there's a reason that they've been going back again and again for years.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100047778857372
(856) 964-8193
837 N 8th St, Camden, NJ 08102
Grandma B's (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
When Anthony Bourdain's Pittsburgh-centric episode of "Parts Unknown" aired in 2017, it was pretty controversial. There was a lot of backlash from locals who didn't appreciate the dark and gritty tone of the episode, but others were quick to come to Bourdain's defense. That included the owners of Grandma B's, who lauded Bourdain for shining a spotlight on some oft-overlooked Pittsburgh treasures, and he also asked important questions about what went right in the city, what went wrong, and what the future held.
Over at Grandma B's, it's often reported that there's no need to change anything. Bourdain's order was a fish sandwich and fries, but it's also known for the steak and eggs breakfast, along with some seriously delicious Dirty Grits, made with a proprietary blend of seasonings.
It's the kind of place that's just as well-known for an outstanding, funny, engaging staff, who go out of their way to make everyone feel welcome. Everyone here knows everyone's names — or will learn them very quickly — and some call it a home away from home. Others note must-try hotcakes, and if you're the type to judge a diner on the quality of its home fries, this is a legit win.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078083086175
(412) 681-4087
2537 Wylie Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Shady Glen Diner (Turners Falls, Massachusetts)
The fourth season of "Parts Unknown" saw Anthony Bourdain heading to Massachusetts, and the episode was a bit of a retrospective on the time he spent in Provincetown and some of his earliest restaurant experiences. It included a stop at the Shady Glen Diner, where Bourdain indulged in a New England boiled dinner. If you're wondering what, exactly, makes up a New England boiled dinner, the answer to that is it's a wonderfully hearty dish made with corned beef, boiled potatoes, and stewed vegetables — in Bourdain's case, it was cabbage.
Bourdain has lauded this little diner as being delightfully old-school: It's like walking back in time to the 1970s, and recipes are largely the same as they've always been, too. It's the kind of place that's a local favorite and a comforting touchstone in an area that's seen some economic difficulties and downturns, and it's remained a massive favorite for perfect portions of delicious food served by a friendly, welcoming staff.
Standouts include the breakfast burrito — one of the few changes that's been made to the menu in recent years — along with the omelets and pancakes. Is it worth driving 40 minutes to get a diner breakfast? For some loyal fans of this place, it absolutely is. Even newcomers are made to feel like regulars when they pull up a chair, grab a cup of coffee, and get in on the chat.
(413) 863-9636
7 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376
The Big Apple Inn (Jackson, Mississippi)
The Big Apple Inn is a little different: Take a walk inside, and you'll find just a few tables, a counter, and a menu that looks unlike the ones at your typical diner. Choose from smoked sausage, tamales, burgers and dogs, bologna, and the unique Southern sandwich that Anthony Bourdain called one of the best around. We're talking about pig ear sandwiches, which became the specialty of this place years ago when local butchers gave normally tough pig ears away for free. Slaw, mustard, and hot sauce top these longtime classics, and when Bourdain ate there for an episode of "Parts Unknown," he described them as the perfect pork sandwiches.
The menu might be small, but the history of this place is incredible: It's one of the restaurants that played a role in the U.S.'s Civil Rights Movement, hosting meetings between groups like the Freedom Riders, and was frequented by Medgar Evers. It's also been in the same family since 1939, and little has changed.
You'll find plenty of people who agree with Bourdain's observation that the pig ear sandwiches are outstanding, the perfect combination of deliciously fatty meat and heat. It's described as something like eating the skin off of a ham, and the tamales have their fans, too. It's called a Mississippi icon that's serving home-cooked classics, and they're classics for a reason.
(601) 354-9371
509 N Farish St, Jackson, MS 39202
Waffle House (Charleston, South Carolina)
It's possibly one of the most famous scenes from "Parts Unknown," and it's Anthony Bourdain and chef Sean Brock going to the Waffle House and indulging first in some pecan waffles slathered with butter and bathing in syrup. Bourdain was obviously impressed, so much so that he remarked, "This is better than The French Laundry, man," and we're not convinced that he was joking. Patty melts, thin-cut pork chops, steak, and salad followed, along with the sentiment that the Waffle House was one of the things that did, in fact, make America wonderful.
Waffle House would become one of Bourdain's favorite 24-hour dining spots. He wasn't alone: When Brock wrote a piece on the excursion for the "Parts Unknown" site, he went as far as crediting early experiences at the Waffle House for kicking off his interest in making a career as a chef.
The location they visited is pretty epic, too. It's officially Waffle House #411, and it's the same restaurant that Stephen Colbert filmed at. Photos of the iconic guests are immortalized on the walls, while it's the hard-working staff that gets a shout-out in numerous reviews. Some say it's the best breakfast in the city, and those pecan waffles have been a favorite for years. Eggs and grits are top-notch, and the atmosphere? Think shoulder-to-shoulder chaos in the best possible way, and the way only a Waffle House can be.
(843) 766-0717
325 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
The Galley Diner (Boston, Massachusetts)
Boston was featured in the seventh season of "No Reservations," and it included a trip to The Galley Diner. Are the best meals the kind that you have at a diner after a night out on the town? It hit the spot for Anthony Bourdain, and there are plenty of customers who say that this is the place to go for a seriously amazing diner-style breakfast. The award-winning diner still advertises itself with Bourdain's high praise for the corned beef hash and eggs, and that corned beef has been a staple for a long time.
Eggs are — without fail — cooked to customers' specifications, and while it might seem impossible that the hash is actually world-famous, customers report that it's so good they absolutely believe it. The home fries are a win, the old-school vibe is delightful, and yes, the coffee is incredible, too.
It's the kind of place that doesn't just have great food, it's the kind of place that warms you from the very inside. Loyal fans say that when they go to sleep knowing they're heading here for breakfast, they look forward to the morning, and the world needs more of that energy. It's been that way for years, and customers say that they love the fact that the staff is more than willing to share some local history.
(617) 464-1024
11 P St, Boston, MA 02127
Tasty Crust (Wailuku, Hawaii)
Anthony Bourdain filmed episodes of both "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown" in Hawaii, and it was for the latter that he headed to Tasty Crust. On the menu? Hawaii's iconic plate lunch, with rice, potato and mac salad, and meat. It earned high praise from Bourdain, and it makes sense. Tasty Crust has had a long time to perfect everything that comes out of the kitchen, as it opened back in 1942 and is making fan-favorite dishes the same way today.
The menu here is a neat, eclectic mix of mainland diner staples like omelets, eggs, and pancakes, but along with Bourdain's plate lunch, there are some Hawaiian specialities here, too. There's a breakfast loco moco, lots of seafood options, and banana pancakes that have come highly recommended for years, particularly with the addition of coconut syrup. The loco moco is the star of the table for some, and the only regret that comes with an order of pancakes is that you're likely to wish you'd ordered more.
Bourdain lauded the plate lunch as quintessentially Hawaiian, and one of the things you'll see this place celebrated for is that it's a much-loved spot for locals. For others, it's worth driving across the island for. Is it the best breakfast in Hawaii? Some claim that it is, especially if you include hash browns in your order.
(808) 244-0845
1770 Mill St, Wailuku, HI 96793
Frank's Deli & Restaurant (Asbury Park, New Jersey)
Longtime New Jersey staple Frank's Deli & Restaurant is a part of the state's Anthony Bourdain Food Trail, and Bourdain visited for an episode of "Parts Unknown." There are a lot of really great places to grab an outstanding sub in New Jersey, and here, Bourdain indulged in a Jersey sandwich. It's one of many on the menu here, and this place has a number of fans who say that the subs here are in best-ever territory.
Frank's has been serving up generously-portioned subs for years, and the only problem some have is that it took them too long to find it. Celebrated for being a delightful sort of time capsule that harkens back to the 1970s, it's staffed by the kind of people who know everyone's names, learn the names of newcomers, and go out of their way to create the kind of fun, welcoming vibe that turns customers into regulars.
The veggie omelet has been a consistent favorite for a long time, and although Bourdain's episode aired back in 2015, it's interesting to see customers finding this place years later based on his recommendation. It's one of many recommendations that fans say just helps prove that he was rarely wrong when he stopped at any restaurant, and praise doesn't get much higher than that.
(732) 775-6682
1406 Main St, Asbury Park, NJ 07712