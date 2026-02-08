Why Ordering Meatballs To-Go At Olive Garden Can Be A Letdown, According To Customers

Olive Garden's side dishes usually take a backseat to the main meals, and when you consider that most entrées come with a certain side by default, customers are even less likely to peruse that section of the menu. But if do you decide to take a look, you'll discover something exciting: You can order three of the chain's meatballs as a side dish for around $4. The only catch is that when ordered to-go, the dish might be missing a rather crucial component: The sauce.

A customer complained on Reddit that they ordered the side of meatballs on three separate occasions, from various Olive Garden locations, and the dish sadly arrived un-sauced each time. The Redditor also pointed out that the photo on the online menu shows the meatballs slathered in marinara, which seems misleading as a result. Several commenters in the thread, including a few self-proclaimed OG employees, claimed to have witnessed the same thing on multiple occasions.

And, while one purported former staff member professed that extra meatballs are always sauce-less by default, others countered that the side dish is definitely supposed to get a scoop of marinara on top. If you order a saucy Olive Garden pasta — or a non-pasta Olive Garden entrée that comes with a side of spaghetti marinara — you might not be all that disappointed with some plain meatballs. But, for customers who want the tomato-laden side dish seen in the attractive menu photo, this Olive Garden hidden gem might turn out to be a lump of coal instead.