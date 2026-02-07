Here's A Space-Saving Alternative To Full-Depth Kitchen Counters

If you have long been dissatisfied with space constraints in your small kitchen, embarking on a renovation could give you the chance to make some thoughtful changes. In fact, one particular upgrade can maximize space, especially in long, narrow kitchens. Replacing your cabinets will not only allow you to take advantage of more modern materials and styles, but can also give you opportunities to explore space-saving alternatives and creative storage solutions. While full-depth kitchen counters take up a lot of floor space, inset kitchen cabinets are narrow, compact, and still highly functional.

Inset cabinets are a vintage cabinet style that is coming back into favor. They were incredibly popular in the 18th and 19th century, and still offer a minimalist elegance that complements any home or kitchen design. They are unique for having doors and drawers that are flush with the cabinet frame. This gives them a significantly narrower profile, which is the key to maximizing small kitchen space. They are typically made of wood, and panels can be flat-front or beaded. You have your choice of the same range of colors as traditional cabinets, so you can personalize yours perfectly to the décor of your kitchen.

If upgrading your kitchen cabinets is part of your kitchen renovation plans, choosing inset cabinets will dramatically free up floor space. These slim, streamlined cabinets still offer counter space while also maximizing floor space. However, because they require such detailed, precise fabrication and craftsmanship, they may not be the most affordable kitchen cabinets available. Inset cabinets also have a smaller capacity than traditional, full-depth cabinets. This means you may have to get creative with your storage. Luckily, there are many kitchen storage options that are both functional and aesthetic.