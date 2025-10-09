This Ikea Find Is Customers' Secret Weapon For DIY Pantries Under $200
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're always struggling to find room in your kitchen cabinets for food, cooking and baking tools, and appliances, you may be yearning for a kitchen pantry. Fortunately, you don't have to undergo an expensive kitchen renovation to get the pantry of your dreams. One of our favorite Ikea finds makes it fast and easy to complete a DIY pantry installation in your home, and best of all, it's under $200.
The Ikea BOAXEL system is a simple, wall-mounted, modular closet storage solution that can be repurposed to turn any closet in your home into a pantry. This amazing Ikea hack transforms closet wall space into kitchen storage, freeing up cabinet space. The components of the system range in size and complexity, and the total cost of your custom pantry could end up being anywhere between $102 and $190 based on the size of the system and the features you choose. The shelves, brackets, baskets, and other components come in both white and black and feature adjustable-height shelves and fixtures for installing mesh storage baskets or racks.
We love a good Ikea hack for the kitchen, and Ikea's BOAXEL system makes it so easy to turn a coat closet or other closet in your home into a custom pantry. Design the ideal space to hide away bulky countertop appliances, free up space in kitchen cupboards, and organize bulk dry goods and food items so that they can be stored out of sight.
How to use this Ikea find for custom pantry storage
The BOAXEL system is another relatively inexpensive Ikea product that instantly upgrades your pantry storage. It offers near-endless customization options, and you can use Ikea's online BOAXEL Planning Tool to create custom storage solutions by inputting the dimensions of your closet. The BOAXEL shelving units and wardrobe combination units provide ample shelf space for anything you want to move out of your kitchen cupboards. The customizable add-ons, like the BOAXEL mesh basket, make it easy to store jars or boxes of food, fresh produce, or small appliance accessories.
To begin, remove everything from the closet you want to use, and uninstall any existing shelving or other built-in features you don't need. Then measure each area carefully so that you know what will fit. You will want to use a stud finder to determine where to install the wall uprights that form the base of the BOAXEL wall-mounted system. Next, use Ikea's online planning software to choose different components and see how they will fit into your closet. You want to choose elements that make it easy to incorporate pantry storage hacks that maximize your usable space.
If you only need shelving, you can choose a prefabricated BOAXEL shelving unit. Then, purchase clear plastic pantry organizer bins like the SKTEET Set of 8 Clear Plastic Storage Bins on Amazon. If you want shelves and closet rods from which you can hang pantry organizers, choose a BOAXEL wardrobe combination. Alternatively, for a combination of shelves and wire storage baskets, create a custom design using the online planning tool or choose the right-sized wardrobe combination unit.