This Ikea Find Is Customers' Secret Weapon For DIY Pantries Under $200

If you're always struggling to find room in your kitchen cabinets for food, cooking and baking tools, and appliances, you may be yearning for a kitchen pantry. Fortunately, you don't have to undergo an expensive kitchen renovation to get the pantry of your dreams. One of our favorite Ikea finds makes it fast and easy to complete a DIY pantry installation in your home, and best of all, it's under $200.

The Ikea BOAXEL system is a simple, wall-mounted, modular closet storage solution that can be repurposed to turn any closet in your home into a pantry. This amazing Ikea hack transforms closet wall space into kitchen storage, freeing up cabinet space. The components of the system range in size and complexity, and the total cost of your custom pantry could end up being anywhere between $102 and $190 based on the size of the system and the features you choose. The shelves, brackets, baskets, and other components come in both white and black and feature adjustable-height shelves and fixtures for installing mesh storage baskets or racks.

We love a good Ikea hack for the kitchen, and Ikea's BOAXEL system makes it so easy to turn a coat closet or other closet in your home into a custom pantry. Design the ideal space to hide away bulky countertop appliances, free up space in kitchen cupboards, and organize bulk dry goods and food items so that they can be stored out of sight.