This Ikea Hack Transforms Idle Wall Space Into Kitchen Storage, Freeing Up Cabinet Space
If you always find yourself stuffing dinnerware and packaged foods into your kitchen cabinets, there's a better way to keep the room organized, especially if you have some open wall space that you're not using. As with many other clever storage spaces you may be ignoring in your kitchen, you can transform that forgotten free wall into DIY gold with an ingenious hack: Install Ikea ENHET cabinets for storing mugs, spices, loose Tupperware, and more.
ENHET cabinets are basically free-standing units that fit conveniently in those awkward extra idle spaces on the walls, allowing you to make use of your vertical wall storage. Not only are these Ikea cabinets convenient to install, but they also come with two shelves in which to store all those extra kitchen items. They come in a range of sizes, including 18x6x30 inches (perfect for narrow wall space) or 24x6x30 inches for wider kitchen wall swatches. ENHET cabinets are also customizable, so they can match or enhance your existing kitchen design. These open units come primarily in white and gray, and you have the option to include mirrored or opaque doors, allowing you to add extra storage and style to the kitchen. One 18x6x30 unit costs $109, though the price will vary based on customization.
How to incorporate ENHET cabinets in your kitchen
Among the many affordable Ikea finds that make kitchen organization easy, ENHET cabinets are a no-brainer for installing extra storage space at a relatively low cost. While made of particleboard, Ikea cabinets are still quite durable if installed with the right attention to detail and with sturdy wall enforcements. They could also save you thousands of dollars compared to installing new or additional custom wood cabinets in those awkward idle wall spaces.
Though the cabinets do come with a 10-year warranty, check the cabinet specifications for weigh capacity so you can properly care for your ENHET cabinets and make them last as long as possible. In general, don't place more than 9 pounds of weight on them, whether that comes from plates, bowls, or dry kitchen goods. Notably, though, the wider cabinets can hold a few more pounds — up to 13 total per cabinet.
Customize the visual effect of your cabinets by keeping them door-free and putting beautiful dinnerware or flower vases on display while storing them. You can also add doors to match your design preferences. For instance, you can install two side-by-side ENHET cabinets with mirrored doors to create an illusion of more space in smaller kitchens. The cabinet doors don't come with handles, however, so you can keep them handle-free or add your own hardware. Ikea also makes framed ENHET shelving, which could nicely complement existing cabinetry.