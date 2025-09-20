This Ikea Hack Transforms Idle Wall Space Into Kitchen Storage, Freeing Up Cabinet Space

If you always find yourself stuffing dinnerware and packaged foods into your kitchen cabinets, there's a better way to keep the room organized, especially if you have some open wall space that you're not using. As with many other clever storage spaces you may be ignoring in your kitchen, you can transform that forgotten free wall into DIY gold with an ingenious hack: Install Ikea ENHET cabinets for storing mugs, spices, loose Tupperware, and more.

ENHET cabinets are basically free-standing units that fit conveniently in those awkward extra idle spaces on the walls, allowing you to make use of your vertical wall storage. Not only are these Ikea cabinets convenient to install, but they also come with two shelves in which to store all those extra kitchen items. They come in a range of sizes, including 18x6x30 inches (perfect for narrow wall space) or 24x6x30 inches for wider kitchen wall swatches. ENHET cabinets are also customizable, so they can match or enhance your existing kitchen design. These open units come primarily in white and gray, and you have the option to include mirrored or opaque doors, allowing you to add extra storage and style to the kitchen. One 18x6x30 unit costs $109, though the price will vary based on customization.