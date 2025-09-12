Are Ikea Kitchen Cabinets Really Worth It For Your Remodel?
Ikea has a reputation for being cheap. Or is it affordable? Depending on who you talk to, people either love or hate it. When it comes to kitchen cabinets, is buying them from Ikea going to set you up to have a stylish, reliable kitchen long-term? Or are you just going to waste your money and regret it? Based on feedback from experts in the industry, if you're looking to do a kitchen remodel, it's definitely worth your time to see what Ikea has to offer.
Ikea cabinetry has been criticized for being made of cheap medium-density fiberboard (MDF). Some reviews claim even higher-end Ikea products are inferior to most other ready-to-assemble cabinets on the market. Ikea's ENHET cabinets, a step down from the top-tier SEKTION line, feature particleboard and fiberboard with a honeycomb paper filling, which is certainly a lower-quality material than solid wood cabinetry. Even SEKTION cabinets consist mainly of particleboard, though some can be purchased with wood veneers.
This might make you think Ikea cabinets are lower quality and unreliable. However, it's important to remember that not all wood is high quality, and not all particleboard and fiberboard are inferior. As one professional cabinetmaker on Reddit pointed out, Ikea has become an expert in using these materials, and it makes good-quality products for its price point. It's better to use reliable particleboard than cheap wood, which warps.
How to make Ikea work for you
To address affordability, a typical cabinet renovation can cost up to $30,000. But with Ikea, a cabinet swap can be closer to $7,000. You can get a lot of mileage out of affordable cabinets if you know how to use them. Experts agree that Ikea hardware is high quality and widely available, while replacement hardware for custom cabinets can be a costly hassle.
Materials like particleboard can be problematic if the installation is not done correctly. Ripping away from walls is a concern, but when installed properly, this shouldn't happen. As everyone knows, if you want Ikea to work, you need to precisely follow the directions. Cutting corners can lead to problems, so hiring professionals may be worthwhile to guarantee a durable installation at a much lower cost.
Make no mistake, Ikea cabinets are never going to be as good as custom hardwood. Five years later, some customers report misaligned doors and loose-fitting drawers. However, the trade-off in cost savings is significant, and the cabinets remain usable, though they do experience normal wear and tear. If you are on a budget and still want a kitchen that looks good and functions well, there are worse mistakes you can make than looking into Ikea cabinets.