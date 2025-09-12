Are Ikea Kitchen Cabinets Really Worth It For Your Remodel?

Ikea has a reputation for being cheap. Or is it affordable? Depending on who you talk to, people either love or hate it. When it comes to kitchen cabinets, is buying them from Ikea going to set you up to have a stylish, reliable kitchen long-term? Or are you just going to waste your money and regret it? Based on feedback from experts in the industry, if you're looking to do a kitchen remodel, it's definitely worth your time to see what Ikea has to offer.

Ikea cabinetry has been criticized for being made of cheap medium-density fiberboard (MDF). Some reviews claim even higher-end Ikea products are inferior to most other ready-to-assemble cabinets on the market. Ikea's ENHET cabinets, a step down from the top-tier SEKTION line, feature particleboard and fiberboard with a honeycomb paper filling, which is certainly a lower-quality material than solid wood cabinetry. Even SEKTION cabinets consist mainly of particleboard, though some can be purchased with wood veneers.

This might make you think Ikea cabinets are lower quality and unreliable. However, it's important to remember that not all wood is high quality, and not all particleboard and fiberboard are inferior. As one professional cabinetmaker on Reddit pointed out, Ikea has become an expert in using these materials, and it makes good-quality products for its price point. It's better to use reliable particleboard than cheap wood, which warps.