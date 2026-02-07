When Peas Aren't In Season, One Chef Suggests This — But It's Pricier

Peas are the harbingers of late spring and summer, adding a pop of green, savory sweetness to side dishes, main dishes, soups, stir fries, and even pureed into pasta sauce. Unfortunately, fresh peas are a fleeting product, and you'll probably only see them between May and July. While you may resort to frozen peas for the other nine months out of the year, that's not the only option to get your off-season pea fix. We spoke with George Madosky, a sous chef at a.kitchen+bar DC who advises against opting for canned or frozen peas.

"Fresh peas in season are always best," he reveals. While you should never buy a vegetable like peas out of season, Madosky argues that "there are excellent off-season peas grown in greenhouses that can still be very high quality. It really depends on availability and freshness." If you see fresh peas in the middle of winter at your local grocery store, they're either imported from producing countries with warmer climates or grown in a controlled climate greenhouse.

These greenhouse grown peas come at a premium price because of limited availability and production cost. So, you're going to have to shell out (no pun intended) over twice as much for fresh peas in the fall or winter than during the in-season months. If you have a few more dollars to spend, it's certainly worth it because, as the chef says, "fresh is almost always preferable."