The Gourmet Frozen Dumpling Brand You Can Snag At Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree has become more and more popular as a budget-friendly alternative to conventional grocery stores. Not only does it sport reasonably priced kitchen organization essentials and a surprisingly high-quality selection of spices, but you can also encounter name-brand favorites in its frozen food aisles — all for prices that beat your standard grocery store. One gourmet food that you shouldn't overlook at Dollar Tree is the Bibigo pork and vegetable dumplings.
This product, which retails for $3 at the time of writing, is nothing short of a freezer staple. In comparison, the same size pack of dumplings retails for $4.59 on Bibigo's website. The pack comes with a side of soy sauce for dipping and can be reheated in your microwave in under two minutes. The filling marries pork with tofu, cabbage, and onions inside of a soft dough pocket. It's filling enough to be an entree, though you could also turn them into a crave-worthy, Korean-inspired appetizer.
Bibi-go to your nearest Dollar Tree to snag this deal
The sentiment about these dumplings is overwhelmingly positive — and not just because of the price. One Dollar Tree customer enthusiastically wrote in their review: "I will continue to buy these every single time I go to the store and ... I will be buying a couple boxes every time I go!!" Another customer wrote, "I'm not a fan of steamed [potstickers] or dumplings but these are so delicious," noting that they like to eat the dumplings solo or add them to a soup.
If you're pork-free, Dollar Tree also sells Bibigo's chicken and vegetable dumplings. Though our Tasting Table review of these dumplings didn't end well for it, many Dollar Tree customers report that they would buy this variety again. Reviewers praise their consistency, which is neither too mushy nor too chewy. "They're perfect! Has a really good flavor as well. These will forever be an item in our freezer," one reviewer wrote, and we couldn't help but agree.