The Gourmet Frozen Dumpling Brand You Can Snag At Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree has become more and more popular as a budget-friendly alternative to conventional grocery stores. Not only does it sport reasonably priced kitchen organization essentials and a surprisingly high-quality selection of spices, but you can also encounter name-brand favorites in its frozen food aisles — all for prices that beat your standard grocery store. One gourmet food that you shouldn't overlook at Dollar Tree is the Bibigo pork and vegetable dumplings.

This product, which retails for $3 at the time of writing, is nothing short of a freezer staple. In comparison, the same size pack of dumplings retails for $4.59 on Bibigo's website. The pack comes with a side of soy sauce for dipping and can be reheated in your microwave in under two minutes. The filling marries pork with tofu, cabbage, and onions inside of a soft dough pocket. It's filling enough to be an entree, though you could also turn them into a crave-worthy, Korean-inspired appetizer.