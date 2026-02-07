Oatmeal Is A Budget-Friendly Food, But Frugal Shoppers Avoid This Type At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Prine once sang that a bowl of oatmeal tried to stare him down "and won." Meanwhile, in her seminal "Memoirs of a Beatnik," the poet Diane di Prima recounts being kept alive on oatmeal in her $33/month New York City apartment. Whether you're loving it or hating it (or your relationship status changes by the day), there's a good chance that oatmeal has gotten most budget-conscious foodies through some lean times. Beyond its famously-affordable price tag, it also makes a high-protein breakfast (or dinner) with major fiber benefits, to boot. Oatmeal is "fuel" in the truest sense of the word. But if you're opting for oatmeal cups, you're picking your own pocket. Individually-packaged oatmeal cups make our roundup of six common store-bought foods that frugal shoppers always avoid.

As a general rule, individually-packaged, convenience-centric, "just add water and microwave" oatmeal cups tend to be pricier than oatmeal that comes in single-serving paper envelopes or a 16-ounce tub of rolled oats. It's hard to justify more money for the exact same food product. To illustrate the difference, take a look at some grocery prices from a Stop & Shop in New York. On the individually-packaged front, Quaker Maple & Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal Cups cost $1.06 per ounce, and Kodiak Protein Packed Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Power Cups costs $1.22 per ounce. By comparison, the paper-envelope-packaged versions of both brands run for a fraction of the price.