8 US Airports With The Best Bars

There are generally two types of travelers: those who show up as early as their boarding pass will allow, and those who are running down the tarmac yelling, "Wait!" Regardless of travel habits and airport etiquette, everyone ends up filling time during flight delays or layovers, and for drinkers, that usually leads them to the bar. On standard ground, bars need to do a lot to set themselves apart, but in the airport, competition is almost nonexistent. Folks have gotten enough of their steps in, and they're most likely going to choose the place closest to their gate, regardless of the price or even the atmosphere. That being said, there are some U.S. airports that make unwarranted lounging a lot more bearable, and almost make you forget you're mid-travel, hours from home.

I've had the deluded pleasure of lounging in most of these airports, but for the two I haven't gotten stuck at, I checked with fellow travelers and read through dozens of firsthand accounts to determine the best places to catch a buzz pre- (or post-) flight. It's about the destination, but let's lean into the journey a bit, too. If you can't touchdown in the city, sometimes the airport can still give you a little taste without even leaving the terminal. Before you settle into your seat on the plane and overpay for a tiny cocktail, make the most out of the legroom at one of these bar-packed airports.