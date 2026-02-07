8 US Airports With The Best Bars
There are generally two types of travelers: those who show up as early as their boarding pass will allow, and those who are running down the tarmac yelling, "Wait!" Regardless of travel habits and airport etiquette, everyone ends up filling time during flight delays or layovers, and for drinkers, that usually leads them to the bar. On standard ground, bars need to do a lot to set themselves apart, but in the airport, competition is almost nonexistent. Folks have gotten enough of their steps in, and they're most likely going to choose the place closest to their gate, regardless of the price or even the atmosphere. That being said, there are some U.S. airports that make unwarranted lounging a lot more bearable, and almost make you forget you're mid-travel, hours from home.
I've had the deluded pleasure of lounging in most of these airports, but for the two I haven't gotten stuck at, I checked with fellow travelers and read through dozens of firsthand accounts to determine the best places to catch a buzz pre- (or post-) flight. It's about the destination, but let's lean into the journey a bit, too. If you can't touchdown in the city, sometimes the airport can still give you a little taste without even leaving the terminal. Before you settle into your seat on the plane and overpay for a tiny cocktail, make the most out of the legroom at one of these bar-packed airports.
Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
Having grown up in Maine, Boston was the closest international airport, and it felt like a very big deal. It's still the largest airport in the region, serving up to 43 million passengers per year. One of the biggest perks when it comes to Logan Airport's bar scene is the abundance. The airport's terminals host a little over 10 bars per square mile, which, according to Upgraded Points, is about 116% more than average.
The Boston Bruins Bar is just about as Boston as it gets, and you can totally feel the city's energy when enjoying a pint at the bar. The TVs are always on, framed by black-and-gold memorabilia, and the spirits are always high. For some more New England pride, there's Boston Harbor Distillery in Terminal E, distilling their very own whiskey. It's located right below a huge, clear window, so you can watch planes take off with each stiff sip.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville is the honky-tonk capital of America, and the city's international airport represents that well. The Tennessee fun starts the moment you land at Nashville International Airport, with live music greeting you upon landing. If your layover is at BNA, you may not even make it to your final destination, as the airport is simply too much fun. Nashville's airport sees somewhere around 18 million travelers every year, and some may just be coming by for the bar scene. Anyone can come in and grab a cocktail at the Nashville airport without a boarding pass, encouraging locals to become regulars.
It's not every day your layover has a soundtrack, and it doesn't get much better when paired with an icy beer at TailGate Brewery, Ole Red, Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, or The Titans Press Box. A 2025 study from Upgraded Points ranked BNA awfully high on the airport bar scene scale, with a proper balance of people-to-bars.
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
Here we have another city shaped by its music, and the airport respects that. Named after the Louisiana legend himself, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport got a whole new look in 2019, and now the jazzy airport welcomes about 13 million passengers annually. On the streets of New Orleans, most standard rules go out the window. You don't need to finish your cocktail before hopping to the next bar; you can just take it with you. While the laws slightly differ in the airport, the drinking culture is boisterous. The airport almost feels like an extension of the French Quarter, with music buzzing in your ears and the sound of Sazeracs being stirred.
There's no reason one can't experience a high-end, beautifully crafted cocktail in the airport, and Cure, one of NOLA's most notable cocktail bars, has a corner at MSY. The geniuses behind Cure, Neal Bodenheimer and Matthew Kohnke, earned themselves a James Beard Award for "Outstanding Cocktail Program" in 2018. Bar Sazerac is another city-proud treasure, offering classic Louisiana flavors in a more upscale fashion. USA Today has voted Bar Sazerac as one of the top 10 airport bars, and justifiably so.
Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)
I've somehow never explored the Windy City, but have spent ample time (days) at O'Hare. It's one of the busiest international airports in the world, sending nearly 74 million travelers to their destinations each year. As a hub, layovers and delays are inevitable, but the airport gives back to lonely travelers killing time. With four terminals, it's a good thing there are many lively bars to keep stragglers entertained.
I posted up at Goose Island Beer Company for a while one evening while my flight was delayed. Aside from offering nice cold beers, I love how it feels somewhat open in the middle of the airport — perfect for people watching. Chicago's history carries on through its dozens of old-school restaurants, but some newer, post-2000 establishments have become city favorites like The Publican Tavern, which has an outpost at the airport. The familiar pub offers plenty of craft beers and wine, but don't forget to shoot a few oysters before you take off. The one and only Rick Bayless also has his signature spot at ORD, Tortas Frontera, which has a fun bar to the side with a variety of margaritas. Everyone seems to agree that O'Hare is one of the most vibrant airports, winning a handful of readers' choice awards for its bar scene specifically.
Denver International Airport (DEN)
We've already raved about Denver Airport's incredible restaurants, but the bars are just as good. Denver is another beer-loving city, craft beer in particular, and all three of the airport concourses have options. There's New Belgium Brewing, Elway's Taproom and Grill, and Great Divide Brewing, just to kick it off. The international airport greets more than 70 million people every year, some of whom might have stopped by just for special beer-related events. The airport has previously hosted beer gardens right in the terminal, always eager to support local breweries and celebrate the special city.
Apparently, Portland isn't the only airport with a speakeasy. Williams & Graham is a Prohibition-themed cocktail bar concealed behind an ordinary-appearing bookstore. It's fun bars like these that make an airport cocktail worth the splurge. Root Down might be the biggest hit at DEN, focusing on local, organic, and often vegan flavors with cheeky decor that feels nothing like an airport food hall. The drink list covers all the bases, and then some, with coconut gin fizzes and freshly muddled beet shrub cocktails. The vast 4,000-square-foot space still feels homey, and lounging in the cozy wooden atmosphere is half the appeal.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
Atlanta's airport is the world's busiest, handling more than 104 million passengers every year. Travelers can then take a respite at The Bar, drowning out the airport sounds with live piano performances, before grabbing a bourbon flight at Atlanta Stillhouse. You can't go wrong with that Southern hospitality.
Some say never eat sushi at the airport, but when it's won the prestigious James Beard Award for "Outstanding Service" twice, it's in a league of its own. One Flew South is one of ATL's biggest claims to fame, and the cocktail menu is just as impressive as the bites. From juleps to mules to bourbon with a red wine float, One Flew South is the perfect refueling stop at ATL. And having been twice nominated for a James Beard award, the level of care comes as no surprise.
Portland International Airport (PDX)
Airports have speakeasies now, according to Portland International Airport. The usual stale, commercial feeling of an airport seems to disappear in some corners of PDX, with some of the coolest bars in the city. You can overlook the airport with a pilsner in one hand and a pretzel in the other from Loyal Legion. The open mezzanine bar has nearly 100 different beers on tap, and if you poke around the bathroom, you may or may not find an intriguing unmarked steel door that leads to Aurora, a hidden space-themed bar. The drink menu changes with the season, featuring fun creations like marshmallow-topped hot chocolate and chai-spiced rum.
You don't even have to be flying to pop into Loyal Legion and its hidden bar since it's located before security. There's something else very special about PDX: the price matching. Restaurants and bars in the airport can't legally charge more than their non-airport menus. You can find more beer over at Henry's Tavern in Concourse C, or Deschutes Brewery and Hopworks Brewery over in Concourse D and E, respectively. An aircraft-themed bar at an airport might sound cliche, but Juliett is anything but. It celebrates women in aviation, particularly, serving Fracture Brewing beers and local wines.
Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
In 2023, Kansas City International Airport got a well-deserved makeover, and the glowing reviews are in. While on the smaller size, this airport has some of the state's most beloved breweries like Stockyards Brewing Co., Martin City Brewing, and Boulevard Brewing Co., while bars like The Leagues Sports Lounge and KC Bar Tap are stocked with options.
Kansas City is all about that BBQ, and you won't be able to leave the airport without getting a taste of it. You can get your fix at Meat Mitch or one of the rotating BBQ restaurants run by the Made for KC BBQ Experience. Smoky burnt ends can be washed down with a nice cold beer from one of the many taps at MCI.
Methodology
As a frequent traveler, this ranking is mostly drawn from experience, paired with updated research and lots of community input. For the few airports I'm not as familiar with, I got overwhelming support when asking fellow globetrotters which airports have the best bars.
When compiling these nine airports, I considered the general vibe, ambiance, energy, and variety of bars across their terminals and/or concourses. While not a deal-breaker, I did factor in other bar offerings, such as food menus and entertainment. Each of these airports has its own drinking culture, making it feel like vacation never ends. On top of the fun, the bar scene at each of these airports really manages to capture their city's unique character.