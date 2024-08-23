How Many Airports Allow Non-Travelers To Dine At Their Restaurants?

Although once known for decidedly sub-par food at sky-high prices that were best avoided altogether (though food and drinks options on the flights themselves can actually be worse), airport dining options have improved in recent years. A popular destination for restaurants, airports have seen an increase in upscale and more well-known restaurants and dining options, including those offered by celebrity chefs like Wolfgang Puck.

That's all great news for travelers who are at that airport because they need to catch a flight — an otherwise captive audience that now has better options for food and drinks. That may also be just enough incentive for non-travelers (people who are not flying anywhere and don't have a plane ticket) to pay a visit to their local airport as well. Yes, it is now possible to go to the airport and dine at one of the restaurants without a boarding pass. At 13 airports across the United States, non-travelers can apply under special visitor pass programs to access the post-security side of the airport — and all the amenities available there — including the restaurants.