How Many Airports Allow Non-Travelers To Dine At Their Restaurants?
Although once known for decidedly sub-par food at sky-high prices that were best avoided altogether (though food and drinks options on the flights themselves can actually be worse), airport dining options have improved in recent years. A popular destination for restaurants, airports have seen an increase in upscale and more well-known restaurants and dining options, including those offered by celebrity chefs like Wolfgang Puck.
That's all great news for travelers who are at that airport because they need to catch a flight — an otherwise captive audience that now has better options for food and drinks. That may also be just enough incentive for non-travelers (people who are not flying anywhere and don't have a plane ticket) to pay a visit to their local airport as well. Yes, it is now possible to go to the airport and dine at one of the restaurants without a boarding pass. At 13 airports across the United States, non-travelers can apply under special visitor pass programs to access the post-security side of the airport — and all the amenities available there — including the restaurants.
Visitor pass programs around the country
These 13 U.S. airports allow non-travelers past security for dining and shopping:
- Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)
- Flint's Bishop International Airport (FNT)
- Lansing's Capital Region International Airport (LAN)
- Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
- Nashville International Airport (BNA)
- Ontario, California's Ontario International Airport (ONT)
- Orange County's John Wayne Airport (SNA)
- Orlando International Airport (MCO)
- Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)
- Pasco's Tri-Cities Airport (PSC)
- Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
- Tulsa International Airport (TUL)
Kansas City is considering a similar program. Pittsburgh International Airport was the first to offer access to non-travelers in 2017, followed by Tampa International Airport, but both airports have suspended their programs.
The number of available passes is usually limited and may only be available during certain days, hours, or at certain terminals. Visitors generally have to apply in advance, show a government-issued ID, and pass through regular, non-expedited, security checks. So now if you fancy some chicken and waffles at Bud and Marilyn's at PHL, cheese at Beecher's in SEA, or an exclusive breakfast menu only available at the Hattie B's in BNA, you can. Just get yourself a visitor pass to that airport and dine to your heart's content, without having to rush for your flight. You also no longer need to avoid eating salty foods at the airport if you're not going on a flight afterward.