If you've mastered the art of making pasta, learned to roll your own sushi, or taken an Indian cooking class, you'll know how good it feels to even scratch the surface of a new cuisine. That said, I've always found it interesting that despite hundreds of global cuisines, most of us only dabble in a select few. If you're looking to expand your horizons, there's one regional fare that should be on your radar: West African food.

West African food was the highest trending cuisine of 2023, and its popularity doesn't appear to be waning. Its vibrant recipes are generally loaded with spice and bold aromatics, and heat plays a major role. As a cultural anthropologist with a minor in African and African American Diaspora Studies and a concentration in food culture, I love to research a cuisine before attempting one of its recipes — this gives me a better understanding of its roots, intentions, and any important traditions surrounding the dish.

When it comes to West African cuisine, there are few better jumping-off points than West African pepper sauce — a flavorful and unique international hot sauce. It distills the essence of West Africa's diverse dishes, and it's an effective gateway to the region's delicious food offerings. Before you try making it yourself, below is everything you need to know about West African pepper sauce.