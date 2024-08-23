The Kitchen Staple That Can Help Tone Down An Overly Spicy Dish
If you've been feeling adventurous in the kitchen lately, you may be tempted to add some extra spice to a homemade dish. You might throw in some chili flakes or add in some hot sauce, hoping to up the intensity of your meal. But, as soon you try it, you find yourself breathing fire. Rather than throwing it out, add oil to your dish to help tone down the spicy flavors.
There's a simple, scientific reason why this works. Spicy food gets its signature burn from the capsaicin molecules naturally found in hot peppers. These molecules bind to receptors in our mouths, which our brain registers as that painful, burning sensation we all get from spicy food. Capsaicin molecules are fat-soluble, which is why a glass of milk is more effective at cooling a burning mouth than a glass of water. This is the same logic behind adding oil to a dish to reduce the overall spiciness. When added to food, oil dissolves the capsaicin into its fat molecules, which can then be removed from the final product.
How to use oil to tone down spicy dishes
To calm spicy flavors down, add a cup of oil directly to your dish and heat until boiling. Once boiling, turn off the heat. As the dish cools to room temperature, the oil will slowly begin to separate, carrying with it those painful capsaicin molecules. Skim off the separated oil with a spoon. While this process might require some patience, it's all worth it in the end for a less painful dining experience.
The type of oil best suited for removing capsaicin depends on your dish's flavor profile. If you're cooking a dish with hot Italian flavors like spicy penne arrabiata, use olive oil to compliment the flavors of the tomato-based sauce. Or, if making a fiery curry dish like spicy aloo curry, use coconut oil to impart a slightly sweet coconut flavor to the curry sauce. If you're unsure what particular oil matches your dish's flavor profile, stick to neutral oils that are light in flavor, such as vegetable oil, canola oil, or avocado oil.
If you're hesitant to add oil directly to your dish, you can still use the oil's capsaicin-absorbing properties to help cool your fiery mouth. Simply swish a large spoonful in your mouth until the fiery flavors have successfully been extinguished.