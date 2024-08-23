The Kitchen Staple That Can Help Tone Down An Overly Spicy Dish

If you've been feeling adventurous in the kitchen lately, you may be tempted to add some extra spice to a homemade dish. You might throw in some chili flakes or add in some hot sauce, hoping to up the intensity of your meal. But, as soon you try it, you find yourself breathing fire. Rather than throwing it out, add oil to your dish to help tone down the spicy flavors.

There's a simple, scientific reason why this works. Spicy food gets its signature burn from the capsaicin molecules naturally found in hot peppers. These molecules bind to receptors in our mouths, which our brain registers as that painful, burning sensation we all get from spicy food. Capsaicin molecules are fat-soluble, which is why a glass of milk is more effective at cooling a burning mouth than a glass of water. This is the same logic behind adding oil to a dish to reduce the overall spiciness. When added to food, oil dissolves the capsaicin into its fat molecules, which can then be removed from the final product.