Why Oil Can Help Cool A Fiery Mouth From A Spicy Meal

Spicy food has had a sharp and ongoing increase in popularity over the past few years. All kinds of dishes can have the heat dialed up these days, from spicy garlic szechuan noodles to spicy buttermilk fried chicken. Even condiments that were once sweet and mild now come in varieties that are infused with chili, such as hot honey and spicy mayo. Spicy food can be enjoyable and exciting, but you may find yourself encountering a heat level you weren't ready for. If your mouth is on fire after your next bite of a chili-loaded dish, skip the cold water. To really stop the pain of an overly hot ingredient, we recommend reaching for oil.

The vast majority of spicy food is made spicy because of the presence of one key compound: capsaicin. Capsaicin is found in almost all types of peppers to different degrees, and the more capsaicin a pepper has, the spicier it will be. To stop the hurt, you will need to either remove, neutralize, or dissolve the capsaicin that is resting on your tongue. It just so happens that capsaicin is oil soluble, meaning that swilling a spoonful of olive oil in your mouth is a quick and effective way to wash the compound from your tongue — as opposed to water, which does not dissolve capsaicin and will only move it around.