East Vs West African Cuisine: What's The Difference?

For those of us deciding between macaroni and cheese or pizza for dinner, ethnic cuisine may not even be on our radar. But why live a life without exploring all that the culinary world has to offer? Each corner of our planet is filled with spices, meats, herbs, vegetables, and grains that could change your life, so it's time to get your feet wet. When exploring African cuisine you may find quite a range of culinary styles, which makes sense because Africa is a huge continent. Northern African cuisine is rich with influence from the Mediterranean and Arabic countries, while Southern Africa's cuisine harbors notes from Dutch and Indian fares. East and West African cuisine is often grouped, and while having some overlap, the two regions also contain very different styles and cultural influences. So, let's explore those differences.

As a Cultural Anthropology major with a focus on African Studies and food culture, I have dived into the world of African cuisine many times and visited the continent on three occasions. I've found that deep flavor is never absent in an East or West African dish, and you can almost taste the influence of surrounding cultures. I've also reached out to Donna Kerner, PhD, Professor of Anthropology with expertise in the study of food culture and African studies. Together, we target some of the main differences between West and East African cuisine, so you can begin to expand your culinary horizons.