Why Bananas Were Originally Eaten As Vegetables

Bananas are some of the most ubiquitous fruits we have, synonymous with sweet snacking and iconic desserts like banana cream pie, but they didn't start their journey so sugary. In fact, for most of their history, bananas were considered a more savory vegetable or starch — or not even used for food at all. That's because the banana as we know it in the U.S. is a relatively new creation. What we think of as sweet bananas are just one common type, Cavendish, that are primarily exported to America, Europe, and China. Meanwhile, the less naturally sweet bananas, which we usually call plantains, are eaten as a staple crop in much of the rest of the world. And those Cavendish bananas only recently evolved, with the yellow sweet banana being discovered as a mutated strain on a Jamaican plantation in the 1830s. But the banana has a much, much longer history, going back as far as 10,000 years.

The first bananas are extremely hard to trace. The wild forebears of the banana grow in Southeast Asia and Australasia, and New Guinea has been identified as the likely first site of domestication sometime between 5,000 and 8,000 B.C. However, the banana spread around the area rapidly, often being reintroduced over and over, making it hard to pin down. By the time Alexander the Great first saw the plant in India in 327 B.C.E., it had spread throughout Asia and East Africa and was being consumed as a staple starch in many regions.