Give Frozen Burger Patties A Drizzle Of Hot Sauce Before You Cook Them
Frozen burger patties have long been a staple in the freezer for many cooks, offering a quick and convenient option for a hearty meal. But let's admit it, sometimes they can be a bit bland and lack the juiciness and flavor that a burger freshly made from scratch brings to the table. However, a simple trick to elevate the taste of your frozen patties is giving them a generous drizzle of hot sauce before cooking.
The reason this works so wonderfully is due to the vibrant flavors and spiciness hot sauce adds. Typically they are made from chili peppers and various spices that have the ability to enhance the natural flavors of meats. The spiciness of the sauce will not just add heat but also work to elevate the overall taste. Depending on the version you choose, you can tailor the spiciness level to your preference, making the burger as mild or as fiery as you like.
This ultimately works because when you add the hot sauce to the patties before frying them, the fat is able to interact with the spices and distribute the flavor more evenly as it cooks.
Tips for cooking your spiced-up frozen patties
Cooking your hot sauce patties can be a delightful culinary experience with a delicious finished dish when done right. Start by preheating your grill or stovetop to medium-high heat. If you're using a grill, ensure it's well-oiled to prevent sticking. On a stovetop, a non-stick pan or cast iron skillet with a little oil are your best choices. Place the frozen burger patties with a few drops of hot sauce on top and let them cook evenly without burning, then flip them over once you see juices exiting from the top side.
Let the patties sit for a few minutes, allowing the sauce to penetrate the meat. While cooking, resist the temptation to press down on the patties, as this can cause them to lose their juicy moisture. Cook each side until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring that the burgers are fully cooked but still retain their juiciness.
Once your burgers are done, pair them with complementary toppings that will help balance the heat and enhance the flavors. Ingredients like fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and a creamy sauce or cheese can add a cooling effect, making each bite a delightful blend of spicy and refreshing tastes. Finally, choosing a soft, slightly toasted bun will provide the perfect vehicle for your spiced-up burger, culminating in a delicious and satisfying meal.