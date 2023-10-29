Give Frozen Burger Patties A Drizzle Of Hot Sauce Before You Cook Them

Frozen burger patties have long been a staple in the freezer for many cooks, offering a quick and convenient option for a hearty meal. But let's admit it, sometimes they can be a bit bland and lack the juiciness and flavor that a burger freshly made from scratch brings to the table. However, a simple trick to elevate the taste of your frozen patties is giving them a generous drizzle of hot sauce before cooking.

The reason this works so wonderfully is due to the vibrant flavors and spiciness hot sauce adds. Typically they are made from chili peppers and various spices that have the ability to enhance the natural flavors of meats. The spiciness of the sauce will not just add heat but also work to elevate the overall taste. Depending on the version you choose, you can tailor the spiciness level to your preference, making the burger as mild or as fiery as you like.

This ultimately works because when you add the hot sauce to the patties before frying them, the fat is able to interact with the spices and distribute the flavor more evenly as it cooks.