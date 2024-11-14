13 East African Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

Time to break out of your culinary rut and explore a cuisine loaded with flavor, history, and a diversity of textures and ingredients. African cuisine holds quite a range, depending on the country and culture it originated from. As an anthropology major with a focus on African studies and food culture, I am drawn to the cuisine of East Africa. In addition, I find the use of starches, vegetables, and spices unique, as they pull from surrounding cultural cuisine, mostly Arabic and Indian. This proximity promotes inter-cultural mixing due to exposure and trade routes. Of course, colonization plays a role in inter-cultural mixing, inevitably influencing East African cuisine.

"The spice trade between East Africa and India goes back hundreds of years," explains Mohamed Yakat Ali, Executive Chef at Jiko, a five-start restaurant located in Kenya. "When the British colonized East Africa, they brought Indian laborers to help build the rail network. Many of these workers settled in the region; generations later Indian flavors and ingredients have been adopted in local recipes across Kenya. So many dishes from my childhood that I assumed to be traditionally Kenyan, were actually derived from India." Some examples are biryani, chapati, and samosas.

Even within a dish, there can be a true mix of cultural influences. For instance, Mohammed Yaka Ali explains, "In Eritrea and Ethiopia, the iconic spice mix "berbere" that flavors their dishes is made from cardamom (Southern India), fenugreek (Mediterranean), cumin (Western Asia), pepper (India), nutmeg (Indonesia), dried chilis (the Americas), paprika (central Mexico), allspice (Central America), garlic (western China), cloves (Indonesia)." He concludes with a beautiful saying, "We are all connected by the foods we eat."

