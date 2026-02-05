Why A Laundry Hamper Might Be Your Kitchen's Missing Piece

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're tired of looking at an unsightly plastic garbage can — or that oversized chrome trash bin you thought would look "contemporary" is actually giving you a tension headache — a regular old laundry hamper might be the unsung hero your kitchen's interior design scheme needs. Innovative home cooks have taken to social media to share videos of how they convert their laundry hampers into kitchen garbage cans, a low-cost DIY hack we can get behind.

To do it, simply slide a low-cost, unglamorous, utilitarian plastic or metal trash can into the wicker shell of a tall hamper (go ahead and discard that inner canvas liner bag, or repurpose it for another project). That's it. Now, aesthetically-minded home cooks have a lidded sheath for concealing "blah" cans from view in the middle of the kitchen floor. In its place, a pop of natural material warms up the entire room. Foodies can scrape their plates as normal, and it'll all be obscured beneath the hamper's lid. Plus, on a utilitarian note, it's easy to slide that inner garbage can out of the hamper for tidy, hassle-free emptying.

Pro tip: To keep that hamper sheath odor-free, opt for a slightly oversized model that allots just enough space to pop a box of baking soda into the bottom of the hamper beside your trash can. The baking soda will absorb any unpleasant aromas wafting from your trash, keeping this cute hack as practical as it is eye-pleasing.