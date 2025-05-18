Prevent Garbage Sights And Smells In Your Kitchen With One Clever Design Tip
Garbage isn't glamorous. As a matter of fact, bits of trash and rotten compost can be quite gross due to their unsightly appearance and foul aromas. That being said, keeping bins close by is a non-negotiable given that food scraps and waste are bound to accumulate whenever you're working in the kitchen. But this doesn't mean that stinky and grotesque receptacles should ever be the focal point of your kitchen. Instead, garbage bins are best stowed somewhere handy yet hidden.
You might be able to nestle bins in a nook that's out of view, depending on the configuration of your kitchen. However, we're fans of keeping trash totally hidden away, such as in a cupboard. Simply reserve space inside of a kitchen island or, better yet, directly under the sink for optimal workflow. To keep garbage bins from moving and help ensure that trash ends up squarely inside the receptacles, we also suggest installing pull-out racks, as they'll allow you to easily reach the bins while improving their stability and visibility.
Although investing in roll-out racks can help you save room in the long run by putting undesirable space to good use, the system might not be the ideal choice in a compact kitchenette. Instead, you could hook tiny trash containers to the inside of a cupboard as an alternative that can provide the same degree of security and accessibility.
Even if they're kept hidden, always select the best bins
When choosing trash bins for your kitchen, first, consider how many you'll need and how much storage space is available. Additionally, pay attention to materials, as metal bins tend to be sturdier and contain aromas better than plastic options. Design features like lids are also worth seeking out as they'll help trap smells. Just bear in mind that some models like swing lids can be unsanitary, whereas hygienic options like automatic lids can prove costly or step-on models could be ineffective if they require a lot of force.
With the right bins selected, the next step is to position them onto the pull-out rack in your cabinet and line them with garbage bags. The best bags should fit snugly inside of the bins to prevent slippage and any consequent mess. They should also be relatively flexible as well as durable to limit tearing — this is why we're fans of Costco's Kirkland trash bags. As an added bonus, opting for scented bags can be wise to mask unpleasant odors.
Although selecting suitable bins and bags and storing them far from eye's view will minimize the sights and smells of garbage, remember that trash should still be taken out often and bins should be cleaned regularly. Failing to do so will intensify putrid smells and draw attention to garbage, even if the bins are strategically kept hidden behind cupboard doors!