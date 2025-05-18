Prevent Garbage Sights And Smells In Your Kitchen With One Clever Design Tip

Garbage isn't glamorous. As a matter of fact, bits of trash and rotten compost can be quite gross due to their unsightly appearance and foul aromas. That being said, keeping bins close by is a non-negotiable given that food scraps and waste are bound to accumulate whenever you're working in the kitchen. But this doesn't mean that stinky and grotesque receptacles should ever be the focal point of your kitchen. Instead, garbage bins are best stowed somewhere handy yet hidden.

You might be able to nestle bins in a nook that's out of view, depending on the configuration of your kitchen. However, we're fans of keeping trash totally hidden away, such as in a cupboard. Simply reserve space inside of a kitchen island or, better yet, directly under the sink for optimal workflow. To keep garbage bins from moving and help ensure that trash ends up squarely inside the receptacles, we also suggest installing pull-out racks, as they'll allow you to easily reach the bins while improving their stability and visibility.

Although investing in roll-out racks can help you save room in the long run by putting undesirable space to good use, the system might not be the ideal choice in a compact kitchenette. Instead, you could hook tiny trash containers to the inside of a cupboard as an alternative that can provide the same degree of security and accessibility.