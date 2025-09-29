Martha Stewart's Genius Kitchen Trash Can Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, it's likely that you're constantly pulling your trash can around to different areas so that you can toss things while you work. This process can be cumbersome and annoying — especially if you only have a large bin. Unsurprisingly, though, Martha Stewart — expert in kitchen organization and design — has found the perfect remedy. In fact, Stewart's genius trash can solution is actually not using a traditional garbage can at all. Instead, she uses an old pickle crock. What is a pickle crock, you might wonder? Put simply, it's a large, heavy-duty stoneware or ceramic container that's typically used for fermenting foods at home.

Even if you don't plan on making your own pickles at home, you can still purchase and use a pickle crock as a small, portable trash can. Durable, watertight, and non-porous, they're basically the perfect container to collect food waste while you cook. And even though we wouldn't recommend using one as your primary kitchen trash can, a small pickle crock is perfect for placing at the edge of your counter so that you can get food scraps and packaging out of the way as you cook.

Like Rachael Ray's garbage bowl, which is a kitchen time-saver, a pickle crock is a lot easier to move around your kitchen. Beyond that, it's also nicer to look at (and easier to clean) than a traditional garbage can, which means it won't look gross or out of place on your counter. Best of all, you can find pickle crocks in a wide range of colors, sizes, and designs, so it's easy to pick one that complements your overall kitchen design and your personal aesthetic. Once it's full, simply empty it out into your larger trash can and carry on using it.