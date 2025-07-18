Why Rachael Ray's Garbage Bowl Is A Kitchen Time-Saver

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While some kitchens are maximized for space with carefully measured distances between work stations, other layouts may have you pacing between the sink, stove, and trash can as you put a meal together. If your kitchen has a floor plan that is less than ideal, Rachael Ray introduced a trick on her popular daytime talk and cooking show to help solve this issue. Ray reveals that when she was working in a restaurant kitchen, she would place a pot or bowl beneath the cutting board as she would work through her cuts. With a hole cut out in the cutting board, she could quickly discard waste by pushing it into the container — or into what she describes as a garbage bowl.

Although you may not be assembling a meal in a professional kitchen, the concept of using a garbage bowl can still be a useful one, even in your own home. Instead of having to move between the area in which you are preparing food and the trash can, you can simply toss peels, scraps, and anything else you want to discard into one bowl, collecting a heap to be thrown away once your recipe has been put together.