Your Cake Stand Might Be Able To Serve Double Duty As A Punch Bowl
Whether you've been gifted a cake stand, inherited one from a culinary-inclined relative, or made the splurge to buy the servingware yourself, you may be surprised by the potential of this dessert-intended piece. If you think your cake stand is only meant for displaying pretty chocolate layer cakes, take a closer look. Yes, you can display a frosted cake on the wider ring of the stand but the base of the stand also holds promise.
Turn the cake stand upside down to see if there is a hidden cavern tucked out of sight. Some designs have a concave area. When inverted, these kinds of cake stands can also double as receptacles. Should you discover one of these secret inverted domes, you can fill the makeshift bowl with drinks like rum punch or batch-made cocktails. Though designs and sizes can vary from stand to stand, look to see what you're working with. You may have a new vessel to set out beverages at your next party and if not, we have plenty of other ideas to put your cake stand on double duty.
A hosting tool with serious potential
Should you flip over the cake stand to reveal an additional flat surface, you have options. Either side of the cake stand can serve as an elevated platter to place hors d'oeuvres and charcuterie ingredients like chunks of cheese and neatly layered strands of prosciutto. The stand can also be used to line up truffles, cookies, and other sweet bites for guests to grab and enjoy.
Even when not used in an entertaining or hosting scenario, your empty cake stand has value. When stashed in your kitchen cupboard, you can use the cake stand to elevate ingredients that might be likely to get lost in the dark caverns of more forgotten storage areas. Place spices and boxes of ingredients on the stand to prop the ingredients a level above other items stashed in your pantry for visibility and easy reach for inclusion into your recipes.
A cake stand doesn't need to be relegated to the designated culinary areas of your home, either. Use the stand in the bathroom to place soaps and personal products or as an elegant display for jewelry. With so many options for use, no cake stand should be collecting dust in any area of your home.