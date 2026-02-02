13 New Treats To Get At Target In February (Perfect To Share With Your Valentine)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Once Thanksgiving and Christmas pass by and New Year's starts to feel like a distant memory, the collective itch for novelty sets in. January can feel dreary, but the promise of newness revives the spirit; thankfully, grocery stores have just the thing (or two) to boost our mood. The seasonal sale cycle sees a rush of deals, promotions, and new products, and February at Target is no different.
From Valentine's Day to Lunar New Year, the grocery giant has new snacks for you to explore throughout the month of February. Though an abundance of the offerings are holiday-themed, there are other treats that we look forward to enjoying all year long.
Whether you're hosting a Super Bowl watch party or simply looking to try out something new, Target's influx of goods has something for every type of snacker. Read ahead to find the best new treats to buy at Target this February.
Favorite Day Valentine's Teddy Bear Heart Cookie Kit
Two classic V-Day gifts, the teddy bear and candy hearts, came together to create Target's Favorite Day Valentine's Teddy Bear Heart Cookie Kit. The teddy bear and heart-shaped treats come with sprinkles and red, white, and pink icing to write out a love note. Craft special messages to each of your loved ones, or use the kit as a fun V-Day activity.
Find Favorite Day Valentine's Teddy Bear Heart Cookie Kit at Target for $9.99.
Nyakers Pepparkakor Swedish Cardamom-Flavored Gingersnaps
The cold jaws of winter are still snipping at our heels, so we wouldn't blame you for staying inside for the rest of February. As you curl up with a blanket and a cup of hot chocolate, complete the cozy trifecta with Nyakers' Gingersnaps. Flavored with cardamom, the spice gives classic gingersnaps a minty touch.
Find 2 packs of Nyakers Pepparkakor Swedish Cardamom Gingersnaps at Target for $14.95.
abe's Chocolate Chip Vegan Muffins
Target is a great grocery store for vegans to shop at, and the chain is expanding even more. abe's Chocolate Chip Vegan Muffins take a treat typically filled with dairy and turn it into a snack that fits into the vegan diet while still tasting just as sweet. The muffins are also free of nuts, soy, and sesame, making them a solid choice for a wide range of needs.
Find abe's Chocolate Chip Vegan Muffins at Target for $5.99.
Wonder Monday Classic Plain Cheesecake
The thrill of New Year's may be over, but that doesn't mean your goals have to follow suit. If getting more protein in is your aspiration for 2026, Wonder Monday's cheesecake makes things easy. Packed with 11 grams of protein, the gluten-free cheesecake gives you a nutritional boost without sacrificing flavor.
Find Wonder Monday Classic Plain Cheesecake at Target for $4.99.
Favorite Day Valentine's Day Strawberry Cake Pops
Planning a V-Day celebration is hard enough, so any shortcut you can find to make things simpler is a win in our book. Target's Favorite Day Strawberry Cake Pops features four of the treats in a box, making it a great gift to a valentine or to give out as a party favor.
Find a 4-count Favorite Day Valentine's Strawberry Cake Pops at Target for $5.99.
Michel et Augustin Shortbread Milk Chocolate Caramel Cookie Squares
Target has an abundance of gourmet snacks, and its latest addition is easily a top-ranking choice. Michel et Augustin's Shortbread Milk Chocolate Caramel Cookie Squares are made in France with high-quality ingredients, making each bite taste splendid. The buttery shortbread encases syrupy caramel and milk chocolate in a square; individually wrapped, the treats are great for giving out or hogging all to yourself.
Find Michel et Augustin Shortbread Milk Chocolate Caramel Cookie Squares at Target for $5.69.
A-Sha Hello Kitty Lunar New Year Pineapple Cake
If your New Year falls on February 17, then you're still readying yourself to usher in good luck in the next 365 days ahead. As you prepare, pick up A-Sha's Hello Kitty Lunar New Year Pineapple Cake. The traditional Taiwanese snack is a symbol of luck and prosperity, and with eight in a box, there's enough to spread good fortune around.
Find an 8-count of A-Sha Hello Kitty Lunar New Year Pineapple Cakes at Target for $9.89.
Oreo Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cookies
It's always fun when a brand reissues a beloved item, and Oreo is the latest one providing fan service. The company's chocolate cookie dough cookies haven't been seen since 2014, but the discontinued Oreo flavor has made a well-deserved reappearance. The golden cookies with a chocolate-chip-laden creme filling are still a limited edition item, so get it while you can.
Find Oreo Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cookies at Target for $5.69.
Pillsbury Red Velvet Oreo Cookie Dough
Oreo isn't the only one bringing back a sorely missed flavor. Pillsbury teamed up with the cookie giant to create the limited edition Red Velvet Oreo Cookie Dough. The flavor made its debut in 2025 and is already back for a second appearance. The deep red hue makes it an ideal Valentine's Day treat, but we hope we can enjoy the cookies all year as a permanent fixture.
Find Pillsbury Red Velvet Oreo Cookie Dough at Target for $3.99.
Simple Mills Mini Cookies Crunchy Snack Pack
The Simple Mills Mini Cookies are another addition to Target's repertoire of vegan treats. Made with almond flour, arrowroot, coconut, and tapioca starch, the crunchy mini cookies are also gluten-free. With eight snack packs in each box, the tiny treats are the perfect snack for taking on the go.
Find an 8-count of Simple Mills Mini Cookies Crunchy Snack Pack at Target for $8.49.
Favorite Day Mini Lemon Poppy Seed Scones
Target doesn't have great croissants, but that doesn't mean all of its bakery offerings are bad. The chain's Favorite Day Mini Lemon Poppy Seed Scones are a relatively new item, but they already have rave reviews from customers. Spring is still a ways away, but you can get a dose of sunshine with the lemon-filled treat.
Find a 12-count of Favorite Day Mini Lemon Poppy Seed Scones at Target for $4.99.
D'Vine Cookies Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Bites
Sure, love and romance are part of V-Day's draw, but opening up a gift is right up there. The thrill of surprise ranges from unwrapping a new present to sinking your teeth into a decadent dessert. On the surface, D'Vine Cookies' Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Bites look like standard sugar cookies, but the center is filled with sweet strawberry cream.
Find D'Vine Cookies Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Bites at Target for $6.99.
Favorite Day Red Velvet and Vanilla Macarons
Give your valentine a taste of Paris with Target's Favorite Day Red Velvet and Vanilla Macarons. Filled with cream cheese frosting, the delicate cookies deliver a tangy sweetness with every bite. The gold brushes atop the red velvet cookies and the dainty pink sprinkles on the vanilla give the macarons a touch of elegance.
Find a 4-count of Favorite Day Red Velvet and Vanilla Macarons at Target for $4.99.