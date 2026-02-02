13 New Treats To Get At Target In February (Perfect To Share With Your Valentine)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once Thanksgiving and Christmas pass by and New Year's starts to feel like a distant memory, the collective itch for novelty sets in. January can feel dreary, but the promise of newness revives the spirit; thankfully, grocery stores have just the thing (or two) to boost our mood. The seasonal sale cycle sees a rush of deals, promotions, and new products, and February at Target is no different.

From Valentine's Day to Lunar New Year, the grocery giant has new snacks for you to explore throughout the month of February. Though an abundance of the offerings are holiday-themed, there are other treats that we look forward to enjoying all year long.

Whether you're hosting a Super Bowl watch party or simply looking to try out something new, Target's influx of goods has something for every type of snacker. Read ahead to find the best new treats to buy at Target this February.