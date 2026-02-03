The Paris Bar Ernest Hemingway Made Famous Is Pure Literary Romance

While the Ritz is known for its glamorous luxury, one of its bars also channels creative spirits in more ways than one. The antique decor hasn't changed much from the 1920s, and with only 25 seats in the space, the ambiance is intimate. Ernest Hemingway was known to frequent the spot, and additional lore has added to the charm of this beauty of a bar.

Though this tucked-away establishment is now known as Bar Hemingway, the spot was called Le Petit Bar and made history by being the first in Paris that opened its doors to unaccompanied women. This ethos is echoed today, as a single rose is affixed to each woman's beverage. "You feel the history and the elegance at every point," remarked one customer on TripAdvisor.

Hemingway was spotted here in the '20s and '30s, writing, drinking, and hobnobbing with friends like Francis Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald. Rumors swirl that Hemingway marched into the bar to liberate it from soldiers, and the bar was renamed in his honor. Dry martinis, much like the ones Hemingway used to down, have remained a fixture on menus. One, priced at more than $650, is made with Beluga Gold Line Vodka and Tarragone, a Chartreuse made by monks in the early 1900s. More approachable martinis cost at least $45, with versions including recipes made with saffron-infused Vodka and Drambuie or oyster leaves and olive juice kept at specific temperatures.