Starbucks Is Overhauling Its Rewards Program. Here's What It Means For Your Coffee Routine

Starbucks fans, hold onto your Stars: come March 10, the coffee chain is completely revamping its rewards program. Whereas the current program works the same way for all members, the new Starbucks Rewards program will sort members into three ascending membership tiers: Green, the default level; Gold, which can be reached after earning 500 Stars in one year; and Reserve, which requires customers to earn 2,500 Stars in one year.

All three tiers carry a base set of benefits: a free Starbucks birthday drink or treat, access to personalized deals and game events like Starbucks for Life, early access to menu items, potential bonus Stars when you reload over $30 on your Starbucks Card, and Free Mod Mondays, a new initiative that offers a free drink customization one Monday per month. Plus, while you can currently earn rewards with a reusable cup, bringing your own cup will now get you double the Stars.

Thankfully, all pre-existing points will remain on your account. The ways to obtain and redeem Stars will also seemingly remain the same, with customers earning points with purchases by scanning their member barcodes on the Starbucks app. From there, however, things diverge significantly.