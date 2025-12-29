What 400 Stars At Starbucks Can Actually Get You
Starbucks is everywhere, and whether you're a frequent customer or not, it can be well worth joining the chain's rewards program. Starbucks Rewards members can not only order ahead and pick up free birthday treats, but they can also earn Delta miles and rack up points in the form of stars. These stars can be redeemed against extra shots, drink upgrades, food, and even merch when you get to the lucrative 400 mark.
There are different redemption tiers, with 400 being the highest. When you have this many stars, you can cash them in for a merchandise item worth $20, like a tumbler or mug, or a packaged Starbucks Reserve coffee item, like beans. You could also use all of those stars to get a few treats from lower down on the redemption scale.
For example, you can use 300 stars toward a free salad, sandwich, or a bag of regular coffee, and 100 stars for a brewed coffee, tea, snack, or plastic cup. Two hundred stars will get you a handcrafted beverage, like a frappuccino, or a hot breakfast item, while 25 stars are good for an extra shot or syrup. You can't use multiple redemptions in the same order, but you can place multiple orders per day, if you really want to splurge.
How to earn Starbucks Rewards Stars
Starbucks Rewards members earn one star for every dollar spent at Starbucks, or two stars per dollar when paying with a pre-loaded digital Starbucks card or gift card. Marriott Bonvoy customers can also earn double stars during some eligible stays, and Starbucks often runs special games or Double Star Days when members can earn more rewards. The app will usually send you notifications when these opportunities come up, so just keep an eye out.
It's worth noting that stars do expire. In the U.S., stars are added to a user's account within 24 hours, and they have only six months to use them. The timeline starts after the month you earn the stars, so if you earn stars on January 2, you should have until August 1 to redeem them.
Also, not every Starbucks store will accept redemptions, and some may just be able to honor the rewards at the 200-star tier. These are typically the cafés located within grocery stores, so you might want to check before placing your order. It might sound like a lot to keep track of, but your star balance will be available in your app, and you should get a heads up when your stars are about to expire. Just make you use them to really get your money's worth!