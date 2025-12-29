What 400 Stars At Starbucks Can Actually Get You

Starbucks is everywhere, and whether you're a frequent customer or not, it can be well worth joining the chain's rewards program. Starbucks Rewards members can not only order ahead and pick up free birthday treats, but they can also earn Delta miles and rack up points in the form of stars. These stars can be redeemed against extra shots, drink upgrades, food, and even merch when you get to the lucrative 400 mark.

There are different redemption tiers, with 400 being the highest. When you have this many stars, you can cash them in for a merchandise item worth $20, like a tumbler or mug, or a packaged Starbucks Reserve coffee item, like beans. You could also use all of those stars to get a few treats from lower down on the redemption scale.

For example, you can use 300 stars toward a free salad, sandwich, or a bag of regular coffee, and 100 stars for a brewed coffee, tea, snack, or plastic cup. Two hundred stars will get you a handcrafted beverage, like a frappuccino, or a hot breakfast item, while 25 stars are good for an extra shot or syrup. You can't use multiple redemptions in the same order, but you can place multiple orders per day, if you really want to splurge.