Your Starbucks Stars Could Disappear If You Forget This Deadline
Who doesn't love a discount? Starbucks Stars are easy to collect and become spendable at just 25 points. Clocking your total up by one or two Stars per dollar, we understand how precious this tally becomes. Imagine losing all that progress in the blink of an eye. Well, according to the official Starbucks Rewards Terms of Use, that's actually a risk the chain routinely upholds. "Unless otherwise noted, Stars are automatically added to your account within twenty-four (24) hours of your eligible purchase and expire six (6) months after the calendar month in which such Stars were earned," it explains. "For example, if you earn Stars on December 15, 2020, they will expire on July 1, 2021."
To summarize, that's a 24-hour head-start before a six-month countdown begins. The oldest Stars disappear first, so avid collectors won't see their entire balance disappear at once. However, it might be worth splurging on a 25-point customization should you notice a portion of your Stars are set to trickle away. A quick Caramel Latte, anyone? Treat deadline tracking with as much vigor as promotions (everyone knows the crucial step you can't skip on Starbucks Double Star Days), and you'll be fine. There's always an element of strategy with points collecting, and Starbucks Stars are no different.
Other rules to remember with Starbucks Stars
It's not just deadlines to remember; Starbucks Stars come (or disappear) with a few loopholes. Be savvy and brush up on the main rules for collecting points. For instance, do you know the drinks that won't earn you any Starbucks Stars? Anything alcoholic is Starless — so there is no reward for getting tipsy at a Reserve Store. Speaking of age limits, the program also eliminates anyone under the age of 13 from participating. Those between 13 and 18 will need parental supervision, although customers embracing family time should note the reason you can't use Starbucks Rewards Stars at Disney. As a franchise belonging to Disney rather than Starbucks, these stores allow you to collect Starbucks Rewards, but refuse redemptions.
It's quite a common phenomenon; it's safer to check for participating venues using the Starbucks Store Locator tool. The lack of consistent policy is what you should know before redeeming Starbucks Rewards at different locations. This way, you won't place an order only to be disappointed with a full bill at checkout. In the meantime, keep a firm eye out for any promotional offers — a Triple Star Day could make all the difference in snagging merchandise and fancy drinks. Play by the rules, and you'll soon be clocking up the Starbucks Rewards. And of course, make sure you're getting the most out of your free Starbucks birthday drink every year.