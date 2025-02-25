Your Starbucks Stars Could Disappear If You Forget This Deadline

Who doesn't love a discount? Starbucks Stars are easy to collect and become spendable at just 25 points. Clocking your total up by one or two Stars per dollar, we understand how precious this tally becomes. Imagine losing all that progress in the blink of an eye. Well, according to the official Starbucks Rewards Terms of Use, that's actually a risk the chain routinely upholds. "Unless otherwise noted, Stars are automatically added to your account within twenty-four (24) hours of your eligible purchase and expire six (6) months after the calendar month in which such Stars were earned," it explains. "For example, if you earn Stars on December 15, 2020, they will expire on July 1, 2021."

To summarize, that's a 24-hour head-start before a six-month countdown begins. The oldest Stars disappear first, so avid collectors won't see their entire balance disappear at once. However, it might be worth splurging on a 25-point customization should you notice a portion of your Stars are set to trickle away. A quick Caramel Latte, anyone? Treat deadline tracking with as much vigor as promotions (everyone knows the crucial step you can't skip on Starbucks Double Star Days), and you'll be fine. There's always an element of strategy with points collecting, and Starbucks Stars are no different.