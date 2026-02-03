9 Rules Hell's Kitchen Contestant Chefs Must Follow

It's been more than 20 years since "Hell's Kitchen" first aired, but the show is still going strong. And despite the fact that there is more competition than ever (thanks to streaming services) it is still one of the most popular shows around. In Q4 of 2025, YouGov ranked the series at number 79 in its list of 100 most popular contemporary TV shows. That might not initially seem that high, but it still managed to beat other firm favorites like "Top Chef," "The Voice," and "The Handmaid's Tale."

One of the key reasons why viewers keep tuning in, of course, is culinary icon Gordon Ramsay. But "Hell's Kitchen" wouldn't be anything without its contestants. If you've looked at the cast of the show and thought: "Maybe I could give it a go." But are a few rules you have to know about before you dive into an application (and maybe become one of the beloved winners of "Hell's Kitchen").

You have to give up contact with the outside world, keep a cool head, and consent to being mic'd up all the time. And that's not all — keep reading to find out more details about some of the important rules contestant chefs on "Hell's Kitchen" must follow.