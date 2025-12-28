The Foods Where Salmonella Can Be Found Lurking

It's been drummed into most of us that we need to make sure our chicken is fully cooked to avoid food poisoning. Yet this isn't going to be enough to completely protect you from salmonella. It's true that raw poultry and unpasteurized eggs are the most common causes of salmonella infections, but the bacteria in question can be found in almost any uncooked food. Salmonella bacteria live in the intestinal tract of animals — which is why meat, eggs and milk are the usual culprits for food poisoning — but they're spread via feces.

What makes the bacteria so prevalent is that they can survive for weeks or even months in soil and water. This is the reason why some of the worst salmonella outbreaks come from fruits and vegetables. Produce grown in infected soil, fertilized with manure, or irrigated with water that contains the bacteria will be potential sources of salmonellosis. In the case of sprouts such as alfalfa, it's believed that the seeds themselves can be infected, so you can still be at risk even if you grow them with clean soil and water. This is all before you get the food in the kitchen, where there's the potential for cross contamination.

Any food you handle after touching raw meat, or any food you place on a cutting board where you've prepared contaminated food, could theoretically give you food poisoning — even if it was previously cooked or processed. Luckily, there are some ways to reduce the risk of salmonella at home.