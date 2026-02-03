When going out for sushi, there are things to keep in mind in order to avoid not only a bad dining experience, but the potential for food poisoning. From the freshness of the fish to the actual kinds of fish they serve, there are a few major red flags to look for when eating sushi at a restaurant. Akar Win, head sushi chef at the West Hollywood location of the Uchi group, told Tasting Table that one of the most important things to note is if the menu lacks sourcing information. "A green light is if a menu contains the origin of the fish or where they were sourced, which shows that the chefs care about quality," Win said.

Since the first Uchi opened in Austin in 2003, this award-winning purveyor of modern Japanese cuisine has carefully sourced all fish and shellfish it serves, whether they are flown from Japan or fresh from the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump) or the Pacific Ocean. Win says that a sushi restaurant menu should include sourcing information, whether it's in the description of each nigiri or sushi roll, or at the bottom of the page. You should see details like Alaskan snow crab as an ingredient or the origin of any wild-caught fish, so you can be better informed about the seafood you're about to order.