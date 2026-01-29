I Tried Tim Hortons' Protein Lattes: Here's What Worked And What Didn't

We're all stuck in this constant fight of trying to add more protein to our diets. And more often than not, it's a losing battle. We stuff chicken breasts and cups of Greek yogurt galore into our meals, only to come up short on our goal once again. So what do we do? We resort to getting creative with our protein intake. We experiment with cottage cheese recipes. Some have switched to protein pasta. And others have discovered that a higher daily dose of protein can even come from an unlikely source: your coffee cup.

You may have noticed that Starbucks was early to this trend, introducing its first-ever protein lattes and protein cold foam in September 2025. At the very start of 2026, Dunkin' Donuts joined the fun with its own protein lattes and refreshers. Not to be left out, Canada-based Tim Hortons has jumped on the protein train as well, with the introduction of protein lattes to the U.S. market on January 28, 2026.

Now, instead of a signature Double Double (Canada's staple coffee order, complete with two creams and two sugars), customers can enjoy morning beverages with added benefits that go beyond just a much-needed dose of caffeine. With multiple flavors to pick from, it's a major upgrade to Tim Hortons' menu, and today we're taking a closer look at what the lattes are made of, where you can find them, and most importantly, how they taste.