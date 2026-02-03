17 Absolute Best Coffee Shops In Denver

Like many of the country's megametropolises, the city of Denver has a great relationship with coffee. However, it's not something that grew overnight, nor has it always been a part of the city's culture. While coffee was almost definitely consumed by railroaders, trappers, miners, frontiersmen, and the Beatniks after them, it wasn't really until the '70s and '80s that coffee shops became places of social interaction in the Mile High. First, it came through shops like the Mercury, Café Nepenthes, and Muddy Waters, where coffee was more of an amenity to community gathering than it was a reason for showing up. Then, shops like Stella's and St. Mark's followed, uplifting the quality of the java along with the aura of the meeting space itself.

The 2000s brought a rush of new development to Denver, and with it came the third wave of coffee history. Since the mid-aughts, interest in craft beans and specialty service has exploded nationwide. Thanks to a mix of rising affluence, historic neighborhoods, and a unique Mountain West ambiance, the 303 has become one of the best places in the country to get a cup. As someone who visits Denver on an annual basis (often several times a year) and drinks an unholy amount of coffee, I have spent a fair bit of time exploring the specific shops included in this roundup.

All around the city, local coffee chains are thriving, while independent shops continue to bloom, too. Together, they form a caffeine scene that is distinct from anywhere else in America. Denver's best coffee shops are case in point, highlighting a dedication to a few of the things that make good beans: integrity, ritual, and fantastic taste.