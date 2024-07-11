Try Japanese-Style Iced Coffee For A Bolder And More Balanced Drink

Iced coffee drinks are all the rage in the summer — and in the winter, depending on who you ask. This is especially true for cold brew. Japanese-style iced coffee, on the other hand, takes it to the next level. Like how cold brew differs from iced coffee in the sense that it's brewed in cold water to make something fresh tasting, Japanese-style iced coffee goes a step further by brewing the coffee over literal ice. The result is an iced coffee drink that's even sweeter, more aromatic, and, overall, much more inspiring.

So, how is it done? It's actually very simple. Starting with your basic pour-over preparation, you're going to grind up your beans and heat up some water, reducing the amount you'd usually use by a half and replacing that with ice. Assuming each ice cube is about the same as an ounce, you'd then place them inside your serving vessel before pouring your hot water over the coffee grounds. With this method, your coffee gets a hearty flavor from the hot water that's instantly counteracted once it hits the ice below, resulting in the perfect strength coffee.

The Japanese iced coffee method is special in that it delivers all the flavor subtleties and aromas that you get from a hot cup of coffee in an iced form. The traditional cold brew method simply can't replicate that.