The Fridge Staple That Belongs In Your Pierogi Dough, According To A Trusted Cookbook Author
From Japanese gyoza to Italian gnocchi, many nations across the world have their own unique spin on dumplings. Head to Eastern Europe, and you'll find Polish pierogi on the menu nearly everywhere you go. You don't have to fly across the pond, though, as these dumplings are also a traditional Ohio staple. Plus, they're very easy to make from scratch. Pierogi dough is fairly straightforward, normally calling only for water, flour, salt, egg, and oil. But, when speaking to an expert about the tips for making the perfect pierogi, we learned about a secret ingredient that massively improves the dough and is probably already in your fridge: sour cream.
According to Natasha Kravchuk, food writer and author of a cookbook titled "Natasha's Kitchen," sour cream makes pierogi dough softer, and therefore easier to work with. "It's a combination of the sour cream and the oil that will give you a soft, pliable dough that's easy to roll," she said. Sour cream brings a little bit of extra fat to the dough, making it more elastic and willing for shaping. Kravchuk's parents are Ukrainian immigrants, and she credits this tip to them; adding sour cream to the dough is simply "something my mom has always done," she told us.
How to add sour cream to your pierogi dough for the softest texture
Per Kravchuk's recipe for pierogi dough, you should be adding one tablespoon of sour cream to your wet ingredients for every two tablespoons of oil. Not only will this secret ingredient improve the texture of the dough, it will also add more depth to the overall flavor thanks to its tanginess and richness.
Although sour cream is a way to improve your pierogi recipe, it's not a strict must-have, so you can still make fairly good pierogi without it. Kravchuk advises adding more water to the dough if you're skipping the sour cream, but you can also get by with substituting the oil entirely for butter. In our recipe for pan-fried potato and cheddar pierogies, we use both sour cream and butter, which makes the dough quite forgiving.
Once you have the perfect pierogi dough, it's time to choose a filling. Traditionally, these dumplings are filled with potatoes, making them a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. Beyond that, filling ideas are almost limitless, ranging from classic picks like meat or sauerkraut and mushrooms to more versatile options like pumpkin and spinach. You're not obliged to only make savory pierogi, either — a fruit-based filling instantly turns pierogi into a magical dessert.