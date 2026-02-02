The Fridge Staple That Belongs In Your Pierogi Dough, According To A Trusted Cookbook Author

From Japanese gyoza to Italian gnocchi, many nations across the world have their own unique spin on dumplings. Head to Eastern Europe, and you'll find Polish pierogi on the menu nearly everywhere you go. You don't have to fly across the pond, though, as these dumplings are also a traditional Ohio staple. Plus, they're very easy to make from scratch. Pierogi dough is fairly straightforward, normally calling only for water, flour, salt, egg, and oil. But, when speaking to an expert about the tips for making the perfect pierogi, we learned about a secret ingredient that massively improves the dough and is probably already in your fridge: sour cream.

According to Natasha Kravchuk, food writer and author of a cookbook titled "Natasha's Kitchen," sour cream makes pierogi dough softer, and therefore easier to work with. "It's a combination of the sour cream and the oil that will give you a soft, pliable dough that's easy to roll," she said. Sour cream brings a little bit of extra fat to the dough, making it more elastic and willing for shaping. Kravchuk's parents are Ukrainian immigrants, and she credits this tip to them; adding sour cream to the dough is simply "something my mom has always done," she told us.