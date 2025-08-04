Why Pierogis Are A Traditional Ohio Staple

Dumplings are a universal food. From gyoza to ravioli, kibbeh to tamales, there are hundreds of international dumpling variations to explore. Beginning as one of many quick and easy foods eaten by working-class immigrants in the melting pot of 19th-century America, the pierogi is a breakout star among dumplings. Only the Italians' ravioli has a comparable grip on the culinary imagination of America. But why are pierogi so popular in Ohio specifically?

Pierogi aren't just popular in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, New York, and New England — they're so popular that the area is sometimes referred to as the "Pierogi Pocket of America." This section of the country reportedly chows down on 68% of all the pierogi eaten in the U.S. according to the blog The Pierogi Experiment, and Ohio is smack-dab in the middle of it. Polish factory workers and laborers brought pierogi to cities like Cleveland as their economies boomed in the mid-1800s, and just as bagels and pizza started as immigrant dishes and then became central to the food profiles of New York and New Jersey, so did pierogis become a beloved dish of Ohio. Forget Skyline Chili and buckeyes — delicious potato-and-cheese-stuffed pierogi should probably be the official state food.